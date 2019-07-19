MaKayla McClain posting strong Softball Numbers in Randolph County

Special to GreensboroSports.com from Charlie Pannell:

Mike McClain’s daughter, Makayla McClain, is a softball player for the Providence Grove Patriots, in Randolph County…

MaKayla made the All-Conference team in basketball, as a freshman in 2019…

She was named to the All-Area team in softball in Randolph County as a freshman, and she was in the running for the All-Area Player of the Year award, as a freshman from Providence Grove High School…

McClain plays showcase softball and American Legion softball in the Summer…MaKayla McClain was also the MVP of her middle school baseball team, at Providence Grove…..

Here are the MaKayla McClain freshman softball numbers/#’s for her 2019 season, at Providence Grove HS:

Batting Average .552/2 HR’s/5 Triples/10 Doubles/28 RBI/19 Runs….OBP% .578/Slugging% 1.000/9-9 in Stolen Bases over 20 games….

Team (16-6)