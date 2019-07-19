NINE MORE 2018-‘19 PGA TOUR WINNERS WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nine more golfers who won PGA TOUR events in the 2018-’19 season are in the Wyndham Championship field, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 13 Charles Howell III, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the field. Joining the field are:

Kevin Tway, Safeway Open: FedExCup: 34; Official World Golf Ranking: 96. Also this season, finished tied for fifth at Travelers Championship and tied for 11th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Making fourth Wyndham Championship appearance, tied for 11th last year; alumnus of Oklahoma State University.

Cameron Champ, Sanderson Farms Championship: FedExCup: 56; Official World Golf Ranking: 142. Making first Wyndham Championship appearance. Also this season, finished sixth at The RSM Classic and tied for 10th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic; alumnus of Texas A&M University.

Adam Long, Desert Classic: FedExCup: 52; Official World Golf Ranking: 118. Also this season, finished tied for 10th at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and tied for 19th at Charles Schwab Challenge. Making first Wyndham Championship appearance; alumnus of Duke University.

Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open: FedExCup: 29; Official World Golf Ranking: 87. Also this season, finished second at Sanderson Farms Championship and tied for third at Sony Open. Making second Wyndham Championship appearance, finished tied for 45th last year; alumnus of Kent State University.

C.T. Pan, RBC Heritage: FedExCup: 32; Official World Golf Ranking: 49. Also this season, finished tied for third at Charles Schwab Challenge and tied for 16th at Mayakoba Golf Classic. Making third Wyndham Championship appearance, finished tied for second last year; University of Washington alumnus and a native of Chinese Taipei.

Max Homa, Wells Fargo Championship: FedExCup: 45; Official World Golf Ranking; 98. Also this season, finished tied for 10th at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for 20th at The Honda Classic. Making third Wyndham Championship appearance; alumnus of University of California-Berkeley.

Sung Kang, AT&T Byron Nelson: FedExCup: 25; Official World Golf Ranking: 69. Also this year, finished tied for 10th at Sony Open, tied for 14th at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, tied for sixth at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and seventh at the PGA Championship. Marking fifth Wyndham Championship appearance; South Korea native is an alumnus of Yonsei University.

Nate Lashley, Rocket Mortgage Classic: FedExCup: 41; Official World Golf Ranking: 100. Also this year, finished tied for 17th at the Safeway Open and tied for eighth at the Puerto Rico Open. Making first Wyndham Championship appearance; University of Arizona alumnus.

Dylan Frittelli, John Deere Classic: FedExCup: 48; Official World Golf Ranking: 92. Also this year, finished tied for 18th at Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and tied for 24th at Wells Fargo Championship. Making first Wyndham Championship appearance; native of South Africa and alumnus of the University of Texas.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations