Who wants to be a Lady Gater???:Lady Gaters AAU Basketball Tryouts Coming up on Sunday August 25

Who wants to be a Lady Gater?

**********Fall 2019 AAU Tryouts will be held Sunday, August 25th for any interested 4th-8th grade girls at the “Home of the Lady Gaters” Proehlific Park**********

Times: 11am-12pm Grades 4, 5 and 6

12pm-1pm for Grades 7, 8 and High School

@LadyGatersBB #aaugirlsbasketball

Proehlific Park address: 4517 Jessup Grove Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

For any additional information you may contact kschottgosu@yahoo.com.