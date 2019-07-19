Who wants to be a Lady Gater???:Lady Gaters AAU Basketball Tryouts Coming up on Sunday August 25
Who wants to be a Lady Gater?
**********Fall 2019 AAU Tryouts will be held Sunday, August 25th for any interested 4th-8th grade girls at the “Home of the Lady Gaters” Proehlific Park**********
Times: 11am-12pm Grades 4, 5 and 6
12pm-1pm for Grades 7, 8 and High School
@LadyGatersBB #aaugirlsbasketball
Proehlific Park address: 4517 Jessup Grove Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
For any additional information you may contact kschottgosu@yahoo.com.
