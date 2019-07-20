2019 Greensboro Colt League All-Star Teams:Here are the White Team and Green Team All-Stars

White Team

Coaches:
Donnie Strader
Eddie Holloman, Brad Teague

Included players who would have made it but will not be able to play due to injuries 

Players Name	School
Shannon Edwards Jr	Dudley
Samuel Francis	Dudley
Ian Jenkins	Dudley
Hutson  Causey 	JM
Nickell Hall	NEG
Jacob Jenkins	NEG
Sam Ross	Ragsdale
Justin Lovelace	Reidsville (injured)
Nicholas Cobb	WA
Wyatt  Goddard	WG
Hunter Greear	WG
Brandon Fury	WG
Brayden Dilday	WG
Ajael Quiroz	SG
Tate Holcomb	NEG
Jason Johnson	Dudley
Ta'Quan  Moon	Grimsley  (injured)
Thomas Gamble	WG

Green Team

Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence	Northern 			
Ben Kaiser	Northern
Tyler Lamarr	Northern
Blake Freeman	Southern Alamance
Maddux Smith	Southern Alamance
Paddy McGonigal	Grimsley
Winn Scott	Ragsdale
Greyson Tudor	Rockingham County
Ryan Loseke	Grimsley
Jack Brown	Grimsley
Jaylon Brunson	Dudley
Evan Council	Northeast Guilford
Evan Morris	Western Alamance
Luke Jenkins	Grimsley
Clay Edmundson	Southern Guilford
Ryne Rodrigues	Northwest Guilford
Cooper White	Northeast Guilford 
Eli Willen	Grimsley

