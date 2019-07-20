2019 Greensboro Colt League All-Star Teams:Here are the White Team and Green Team All-Stars

White Team

Coaches:

Donnie Strader

Eddie Holloman, Brad Teague

Included players who would have made it but will not be able to play due to injuries

Players Name School Shannon Edwards Jr Dudley Samuel Francis Dudley Ian Jenkins Dudley Hutson Causey JM Nickell Hall NEG Jacob Jenkins NEG Sam Ross Ragsdale Justin Lovelace Reidsville (injured) Nicholas Cobb WA Wyatt Goddard WG Hunter Greear WG Brandon Fury WG Brayden Dilday WG Ajael Quiroz SG Tate Holcomb NEG Jason Johnson Dudley Ta'Quan Moon Grimsley (injured) Thomas Gamble WG

Green Team

Coaches:

Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley