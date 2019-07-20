Friday News on “The Basketball Tournament” from the Greensboro Coliseum

from Friday, at “The Basketball Tournament” inside the Fieldhouse, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex….

Team CP3 79, Tampa 20/20 76….Big Buzz from this game, as P.J. Hairston(Dudley HS/UNC) hits the game-winning shot for CP3…Hairston with 13 points for the game, Diante Baldwin(Western Guilford HS/High Point Christian Academy/UNCG) with 12 points for CP3, while Kennedy Meeks(West Charlotte HS/UNC) added 15 points for CP3….Former Dudley Panther and N.C. State/N.C. A&T Aggie, Sam Hunt is also a part of Team CP3…

CLICK HERE for the highlights and the P.J. Hairston game-winning shot…..

++++++++++Joey Kirkman, from Facebook:This was probably the most exciting game I’ve ever photographed. Team CP3 is playing again today at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum if you want to see Chris Paul, Kennedy Meeks and a bunch of other players that I don’t know since I don’t watch much basketball…..++++++++++

CLICK HERE for Tre Turner on Twitter, he has the game-winning shot, the post-game interviews and more….

#1 Seed Team Hines, led by Kyle Hines, formerly of UNCG topped Boo Williams, 89-78….Hines had 13 points for his team, in the win…

#3 Seed Power of the Paw(Clemson Tiger bunch) vs. #2 Team CP3 TONIGHT at 7pm, in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse and the game will be televised, on ESPN3.

#1 Team Hines will face #5 Florida TNT in the opener today, at 5pm…….