Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Rockers, Dash, HiToms, Royals are Right Tonight/Hoppers and Copperheads come up short/Bulldogs with evening OFF
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Augusta GreenJackets 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
WP:Toplikar(1-1)/Selby(3-3)/SV:Walker(7)
Hoppers(59-38/15-12)/Jackets(52-45/16-13)
TOG-2:57/Attendance 4,149 at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Somerset Patriots 3
Rockers(46-33)/Patriots(45-33)
TOG-2:45/Attendance 1,760 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Forest City Owls 4
HiToms(17-22)/Owls(20-19)
TOG-3:14/Attendance 281 at McNair Field, in Forest City, N.C.
Gastonia Grizzlies 6, Asheboro Copperheads 2
Asheboro(4-5) Second Half of Coastal Plain Season….
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 9, Wilmington Blue Rock 3
Dash(50-43)/Blue Rocks(59-38)
TOG-3:15/Attendance 5,374 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 13, Bluefield BlueJays 12…(11 Innnigs)
Royals(16-14)/BlueJays(14-16)
TOG-4:15/Attendance 511 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(25-7) OFF
