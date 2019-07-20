Greensboro Colt Baseball Teams should be coming out later on today

Talked with Donnie Stowe this morning(Greensboro Colt Baseball), and the Colt All-Stars Baseball teams should be coming out later today and the 2019 Colt East Zone Tournament will get underway next Wednesday at 5pm, at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park…

Bret Garrett and Pella Stokes will be leading one of the Greensboro Colt All-Stars teams and Donnie Strader will be coaching the other squad, and Coach Strader will be assisted by coaches Holleman and Teagues….

The Colt Baseball All-Stars will be posted here, hopefully later on today, so stay tuned…

The Bill White Scholarship recipients will be recognized between Game One and Game Two, at Stoner-White Stadium, next Wednesday night, July 24….