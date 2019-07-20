High Point Rockers Enter Broadcast Deal/Partnership with Sinclair Communications/TV 48:First Broadcast Tomorrow/Sunday July 21

ROCKERS ENTER BROADCAST DEAL WITH SINCLAIR COMMUNICATIONS

Ten Select Home Games to Air on WMYV-TV, My48

High Point, NC – The High Point Rockers announced today a broadcast partnership with Sinclair Communications that will allow ten (10) home games to be broadcast on WMYV-TV, My48, in the Piedmont Triad region. The first broadcast will occur when the Rockers host the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at 2:00pm with the pre-game show beginning at 1:30pm.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us, especially in our inaugural season,” noted Christian Heimall, High Point Rockers Assistant General Manager. “The chance to grow our brand through local television broadcasts and showcase the beauty of BB&T Point, level of play in the Atlantic League, and the atmosphere that our fans experience each day is great. We look forward to a great relationship with Sinclair Communications and showing the rest of the Piedmont Triad what’s rocking in High Point.”

As part of the new partnership, fans will be treated to special promotions throughout the remainder of the season from both WXLV-TV, ABC40, and WMYV-TV, My48, at select Rockers home games. A special, co-branded giveaway item will also take place a to be determined date, courtesy of Sinclair Communications.

All games will be in conjunctions with the High Point Rockers Broadcast Network, which can be viewed anywhere in the world on the Rockers YouTube page, as well as the audio only stream available via the Public House Media Network. Each game will feature a 30-minute pre-game show, hosted by the Voice of the Rockers, Kevin MacMahon, along with Kendrick Fruits. The two will also provide play-by-play commentary for each broadcast. The remaining games to be broadcast are as follows:

Saturday, July 27th vs. Sugar Land (6:30pm first pitch)

Sunday, July 28th vs. Sugar Land (2:00pm first pitch)

Saturday, August 10th vs. York (6:30pm first pitch)

Sunday, August 11th vs. York (2:00pm first pitch)

Saturday, August 17th vs. Long Island (6:30pm first pitch)

Sunday, August 18th vs. Long Island (2:00pm first pitch)

Saturday, August 24th vs. York (6:30pm first pitch)

Sunday, August 25th vs. York (2:00pm first pitch)

Sunday, September 15th vs. Somerset (2:00pm first pitch)

“ABC 45 and MY48 are excited to announce our partnership with the High Point Rockers,” said Allison Aldridge, General Manager of WMYV-TV. “We are looking forward to broadcasting the Rockers to everyone in the Triad viewing area.”

The Rockers will play 15 of their next 21 games at home, including finishing the weekend series with the Patriots on Sunday, July 21st at 2:00pm. Sunday marks “Princess Day” with all fans encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess and meet both Belle and Jasmine at BB&T Point! It’s also another Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical Center featuring a post-game Kids Run The Bases. Gates will open at 1:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Rockers box office, located on Gatewood Avenue, by calling (336) 888-1000, or by sliding to www.HighPointRockers.com.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener schedule for May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements, including the team mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate partnerships are currently being crafted.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 900 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 40 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com

-30-

Christian Heimall

Assistant General Manager, High Point Rockers Baseball