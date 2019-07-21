Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard:HiToms, Copperheads, Dash and Royals gather the spoils and victors for their toils/Hoppers and Rockers need to change lockers/K’ville Bulldogs get one win over F-Q Twins/Norris Jr. big night for GreenJackets
South Atlantic League:
Augusta GreenJackets 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Winn(4-6)/LP:Manasa(8-3)……Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/Winston-Salem State) 2-3/Run for the Augusta GreenJackets
Hoppers(59-39/15-14)…Jackets(53-45/17-13)
TOG-3:07/Attendance 5,596 at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Somerset Patriots 4, High Point Rockers 2
Rockers(46-34)/Patriots(46-33)
TOG-2:55/Attendance 1,988 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 13, Florence Red Wolves 3
HiToms(18-22)/Red Wolves(17-23)
TOG-3:11/Attendance 897 from Sparrow Stadium, in Florence, S.C.
Asheboro Copperheads 11, Holly Springs Salamanders 3
Copperheads(6-7) Second Half
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Down East Wood Ducks 0
Dash(51-43)/Wood Ducks(68-32)
TOG-2:23/Attendance 4,717 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 8, Pulaski Yankees 1
Royals(17-14)/Yankees(19-11)
TOG-2:52/Attendance 3,374 at Calfee Park, in Pulaski, Virginia
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Game One:
Fuquay-Varina Twins 7, Kernersville Bulldogs 2
Game Two:
Kernersville Bulldogs 11, Fuquay-Varina Twins 3
Kernersville Bulldogs(25-9)
