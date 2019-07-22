2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday at Stoner-White Stadium, inside Jaycee Park

**********2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament**********

Game One on Wednesday July 24:

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 5pm

Game Two on Wednesday July 24:

Greensboro White vs. North Region 7:30pm

Action will continue on Thursday July 25 at 5 and 7:30pm, and games are set for Friday(3 Games on Friday) and then the Championship Game is set for Saturday morning, July 27 at 10am…All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….

CLICK HERE for the full deal, the Full Tournament Brackets and thanks to Bill Ahrens for locating this info, and sending it along our way, here at the site…..

Teams:

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

NORTH REGION

WEST REGION

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location:Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455