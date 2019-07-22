2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday at Stoner-White Stadium, inside Jaycee Park
Game One on Wednesday July 24:
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 5pm
Game Two on Wednesday July 24:
Greensboro White vs. North Region 7:30pm
Action will continue on Thursday July 25 at 5 and 7:30pm, and games are set for Friday(3 Games on Friday) and then the Championship Game is set for Saturday morning, July 27 at 10am…All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….
Teams:
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
NORTH REGION
WEST REGION
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location:Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
