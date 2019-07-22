Carolina Cobras do not lose game on Sunday night, but they do lose just about everything they had when the team was robbed during the football game:”Start Spreading the News”, the Cobras lose their shoes and other items up in ole’ New York

Coming in on Monday night from WFMY News 2 and www.wfmynews.com/CLICK HERE.

Carolina Cobras’ Players, Coaches Robbed During Game in New York

The league says the Cobras’ locker room was accessed and players and coaches personal items were taken.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Carolina Cobras football team was robbed during a game against the New York Streets Sunday night. The league says the Cobras’ locker room was accessed and ‘players and coaches’ personal items were removed without permission.’

Westchester County Police are working with the Streets, the Cobras and the league by reviewing security footage.

The game was stopped at halftime. The County Center is working with the New York Streets to issue fans refunds.

The Streets released a statement apologizing to the Cobras organization and the fans of the Streets and the National Arena League.

Police say members of the Cobras reported at halftime that an unidentified suspect entered their locker room and stole a ring and about $3,000 in cash from multiple lockers.

Police said that during the last home game earlier in July, one of the dancers had money stolen from another room where they get ready for their dance routines. They are looking to see if both of those incidents are connected.

Westchester County Police Chief Hodges said a person of interest has been identified, but that person is not a suspect at this time and no arrests have been made.

"We do have a person of interest that we would like to talk to," Chief Inspector John Hodges said. "I can't say we have any suspects at this time, and we do have some video…I would expect that hopefully we will have some closure on this in a short period of time."

A similar robbery was reported at the stadium on July 5 when a thief snatched $1,000 in rent money from one of the NY Streets dancers, cops said.

The County Parks Department released statement which said in part: "While the Westchester County Police are present at the Westchester County Center, they do not provide security for the arena football players or their lockers."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says there has been no incidents at previous shows.

"We have to look at this particular incident and determine is this indicative of some general lack of something or is it specific to this particular set of circumstances," Latimer said.

