Former Wesleyan Christian Academy/Northwest Guilford HS outstanding baseball player Logan Self honored with the “Congressional Badge of Bravery” today

Deputy Logan Self, wounded twice while saving a Guilford County woman, honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery

GREENSBORO — When a Browns Summit man aimed a gun at his wife’s head it was a Guilford County deputy who lunged for the weapon and took two bullets to his own body.

On Monday, Congressman Mark Walker honored Deputy Matthew “Logan” Self with the Congressional Badge of Bravery, an award for law enforcement officers who performed an act of bravery in the line of duty.

Bail set at $2.5M for Browns Summit man accused of shooting wife, Guilford deputy….

Logan Self, who stated out his baseball career at Northwest Guilford High School and finished strong at Wesleyan Christian Academy, with Coach Scott Davis and the Trojans in High Point, he(Logan Self) is the young deputy that was shot back on Monday night in Browns Summit…We’ve heard that Logan Self was shot four times and he is still recovering after surgery at Moses Cone Hospital, here in Greensboro….Our thoughts and prayers need to continue to go up and out to Logan Self and his family, while he battles back and works hard to get back in place and defending us again….We thank him for his service and his stepping up in the line of fire during the call to duty….Self just 26 years old and with a family and he is one of our own and one of the law enforcement servants from Guilford County…Let’s hope he rebounds and battles back soon, like he did when he was on the mound and he was getting hard on a rough day there, but back to lead his team(s) to victory….Self, putting himself out front and in harm’s way and working to protect our community and we again, thank him for his service…

Logan Self

Wesleyan Christian Academy

High Point, NC

Senior

Graduated in 2009

Logan Self with the Campbell Camels and his WES record listed as well….

2013: Posted a 2-0 record with a 2.40 ERA and two saves in 17 appearances on the mound, pitching 30 innings with 14 strikeouts…Pitched in two shutouts…Helped Campbell set a school and Big South single-season record with a 2.63 team ERA…Finishes Campbell career tied for eighth in appearances with 65 and eighth in relief appearances with 52…Pitched two innings, allowing a hit with a strikeout and a walk, earning the win at East Carolina…Collected a four inning save at Duke with four strikeouts, a hit and a walk…Earned a save with a hit, a strikeout and a walk in three innings at Gardner-Webb…Pitched two innings in a win against Appalachian State, allowing just two base runners…Picked up a two inning save at College of Charleston, allowing three hits with a strikeout and a walk…Appeared in 65 career games with 13 starts, amassing a 7-12 record, a 5.76 ERA, four saves and 119 strikeouts in 151.1 innings pitched…

2012: Owned a 5.50 ERA in 34.1 innings, going 3-2 on the year…Recorded 16 appearances with two saves…Notched 34 strikeouts…Allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings in relief with two strikeouts in a win over Valparaiso (3/9/12)…Struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched in a win at Duke (2/21/12)…

2011: Made 17 pitching appearances, starting ten games for the Camels…Finished with a 1-9 record and 7.86 ERA…Recorded 52 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched…

2010: Batted .364 in 17 games, making seven starts in the outfield and as a designated hitter…Made 15 appearances on the mound, starting three games, owning a 1-1 record…Registered two doubles, eight RBI and scored four times…Struck out 19 in 24 innings pitched…Went 3-for-3 against Savannah State (3/5/10), posting two RBI and a run scored…Knocked in a run with a 2-for-4 clip at the plate at Mercer (3/14/10)…Went 2-for-4 vs. Kennesaw State (3/20/10) with a RBI…Picked up the win in debut as a starter, striking out four in six innings against Mary Eastern Shore (3/16/10)…Fanned two or more batters in four contests…

Prep: 2009 graduate of Wesleyan Christian Academy…Pitched his way to a 7-2 record with a 1.58 ERA…Also batted .458 with eight home runs during his senior season…

Personal: Matthew Ian Logan Self is the son of Larry and Sandra Self…Born March 11, 1991 in Greensboro, NC…Has one older brother Colby and one younger brother Lucas…A criminal justice major…

Donald Meador is accused of shooting his wife in the foot early Monday evening, then shooting Guilford County Deputy Matthew Self(Logan Self) when Self responded to the house on Brookledge Court about a 911 hangup call. Self was shot in the shoulder and thigh, the sheriff’s office said. Meador’s wife fled the house when Self arrived.