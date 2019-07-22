High School Football This Week:Tracking what the kids and teams are up to/doing this week(We have some Updates on our Updates)

Will be adding more to this post later on this afternoon…

Dudley Football:

Dudley Looking for one more team for their Jamboree on August 10th. If interested please contact Brandon Anderson. Andersb3@gcsnc.com.

Dudley DL lineman Payton Page was visiting with Clemson Tigers’ head coach, Dabo Swinney…

from the Clemson Insider:

Page, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, received an offer from Clemson in early June. The Tigers joined Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and numerous others on his impressive offer sheet.

Clemson most recently got Page on campus in late April, and he also visited last December. He told The Clemson Insider recently that he will likely make his commitment before his senior season of high school next year. The Tigers are in a great spot with him early on.

Page compares his game to a couple of former Clemson stars who were selected in the first-round of this year’s NFL Draft – Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins. As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 tackles, 26 for loss and 10 sacks.

CLICK HERE for Dudley QB Jahmier Slade, throwing at the Elon Phoenix Football Camp…

Page Football:

Proud of the way our guys prepared all summer …….

Today/Monday it’s GO TIME! 5:00-9:00 PM. Time to be #26STRONG

Grimsley Football:

42 days away from season opener at Jamieson Stadium! Can’t wait! Hope to ?all of

there! Make plans now! #FearTheG #RaiseTheBar #BeDifferent

#61 Chris Lyle was getting after it this evening at the ?

@ShrineBowlNCSC Invite only practice! Great representative of ?

Grimley’s Lawson Albright:

Blessed to receive my first offer from Campbell University!

Smith Football:Coach Brandon Wiggins:

DBs if you make a good break on the ball getting in the WR face waving the finger is 1) unsportsmanlike 2) Disrespectful and could lead to an ejection. Gain clout from making plays not making yourself look like a fool….

I would say this, sportsmanship >Showmanship. You make a catch great hand the all off to the ref and celebrate with your team. But catching it and throwing it back at the defender is 1) A Fumble 2) Unsportsmanlike 3)Disrespectful .

New video from Western Guilford Football:

CLICK HERE.

Several new things at Ragsdale Football:

Coach Johnny Boykin, CLICK HERE.

Northeast Guilford Rams this week, from Twitter:

Practice 8-11am this week, Monday-Thursday…

**********Attention All Football Players & Parents. Meet The Rams will be tomorrow night/Tuesday at 6pm in the cafeteria. Players need to have one parent or guardian at this meeting to complete paperwork for the upcoming season. Please help spread the word….**********

Eastern Guilford Football:

Eastern Guilford Football

Summer workouts begin back this week Monday-Thursday 8-10:30….