Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Lots of Teams OFF Tonight, but Rockers win and Royals lose and that is pretty much how things went on Monday night
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4
Rockers(47-35)/Blue Crabs(31-48)
TOG-2:25/Attendance 1,349 at Regency Furniture Stadium
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Down East Wood Ducks(68-33) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-33) Cancelled Due to Rain
Appalachian League:
Pulaski Yankees 6, Burlington Royals 5
Royals(17-16)/Yankees(21-11)
TOG-2:44/Attendance 2,701 at Calfee Park, in Pulaski, Virginia
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.