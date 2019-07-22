Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Lots of Teams OFF Tonight, but Rockers win and Royals lose and that is pretty much how things went on Monday night

Posted by Andy Durham on July 22, 2019 at 11:56 pm under Amateur, College, High School, Professional | Be the First to Comment

South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4
Rockers(47-35)/Blue Crabs(31-48)
TOG-2:25/Attendance 1,349 at Regency Furniture Stadium

Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:
Down East Wood Ducks(68-33) at Winston-Salem Dash(52-33) Cancelled Due to Rain

Appalachian League:
Pulaski Yankees 6, Burlington Royals 5
Royals(17-16)/Yankees(21-11)
TOG-2:44/Attendance 2,701 at Calfee Park, in Pulaski, Virginia

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top