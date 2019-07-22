Rim Attack Hoopalot from Youth in Motion and coming to the Greensboro Sportsplex on August 10 and 11
Rim Attack Hoopalot
Youth in Motion is hosting a Back to School Basketball Tournament August 10-11….
They will be donating school supplies to local schools.
Youth in Motion needs help to sponsor this. They need more notebooks, pens, pencils, loose paper, and more School Supplies…..
Each team that enters the Rim Attack Hoopalot will receive 3 games, and the entry fee is $175.00 per team…
Teams for 2nd through 12th Grade, for Boys and Girls…..
Go to www.leaguelineup.com/youthinmotion for more details…..
