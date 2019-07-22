Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Dash, Copperheads, Bulldogs all with Wins/Rockers, HiToms, Royals all take Sunday losses

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Augusta GreenJackets 3

WP:Smith(1-1)/LP:Oller(4-3)/SV:De Los Santos(6)

Hoppers(60-39/16-14)….Jackets(53-46/17-14)

TOG-3:02/Attendance 3,502 at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Somerset Patriots 4, High Point Rockers 1….(7 Innings)

former Greensboro Grasshopper Viosergy Rosa 0-2 as Rockers’ DH….

Rockers(46-35)/Patriots(47-33)

TOG-2:04/Attendance 1,547 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

**********Heat Wave Alters Rockers Series Finale Against Somerset**********

High Point, NC – Due to the extreme heat conditions in the Piedmont Triad region, Sunday’s Atlantic League game between the High Point Rockers and Somerset Patriots was changed from a 9-inning contest to a 7-inning game. First pitch was still at 2:00pm from BB&T Point. The decision was made in conjunction with the league office in the interest of player and fan safety.

Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1

HiToms(18-22)/Copperheads(17-22)

TOG:3:11/Attendance 985 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 7, Down East Wood Ducks 6…(11 Innnigs)

Dash(52-43)/Wood Ducks(68-33)

TOG-3:11/Attendance 2,331 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Pulaski Yankees 1, Burlington Royals 0

Royals(17-15)/Yankees(20-11)

TOG-2:00/Attendance 2,915 at Calfee Park, in Pulaski, Virginia

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Game One

Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Thunder 4

Game Two

Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Thunder 3

Bulldogs(28-8)