Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Dash, Copperheads, Bulldogs all with Wins/Rockers, HiToms, Royals all take Sunday losses
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Augusta GreenJackets 3
WP:Smith(1-1)/LP:Oller(4-3)/SV:De Los Santos(6)
Hoppers(60-39/16-14)….Jackets(53-46/17-14)
TOG-3:02/Attendance 3,502 at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Somerset Patriots 4, High Point Rockers 1….(7 Innings)
former Greensboro Grasshopper Viosergy Rosa 0-2 as Rockers’ DH….
Rockers(46-35)/Patriots(47-33)
TOG-2:04/Attendance 1,547 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
**********Heat Wave Alters Rockers Series Finale Against Somerset**********
High Point, NC – Due to the extreme heat conditions in the Piedmont Triad region, Sunday’s Atlantic League game between the High Point Rockers and Somerset Patriots was changed from a 9-inning contest to a 7-inning game. First pitch was still at 2:00pm from BB&T Point. The decision was made in conjunction with the league office in the interest of player and fan safety.
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1
HiToms(18-22)/Copperheads(17-22)
TOG:3:11/Attendance 985 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 7, Down East Wood Ducks 6…(11 Innnigs)
Dash(52-43)/Wood Ducks(68-33)
TOG-3:11/Attendance 2,331 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Pulaski Yankees 1, Burlington Royals 0
Royals(17-15)/Yankees(20-11)
TOG-2:00/Attendance 2,915 at Calfee Park, in Pulaski, Virginia
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Game One
Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Thunder 4
Game Two
Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Thunder 3
Bulldogs(28-8)
