Big Tyler Young(Dudley HS Basketball) is starting to get some strong College Basketball offers
He is right around 6’8 and weighs in at around 230/240 and the Big Man from the Dudley Panthers and James B. Dudley High School, Tyler Young, is starting to receive/get some solid college basketball offers….
Here are a few of the teams that are now lining up and they are interested in Tyler Young’s basketball services…..The list coming in today from Twitter, and I do think TY/Tyler Young is playing ball this Summer for the New Disciples AAU Basketball program/team…
Elon, Barton College, Mount Olive, & UNC-Pembroke are the latest to reach out about 6’8 2020 F Tyler Young…
++++++++++I am a bit surprised that Dudley football coach Steven Davis, and Panthers’ defensive coordinator Brandon Anderson, have not found a way to get BIG Tyler Young, in a football uniform….Appears to be a perfect fit for a Tight End on offense, or a Defensive End, on the defensive side of the football.++++++++++
