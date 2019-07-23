BREAKING: N.C. Junior Legion Baseball Championship Game postponed to Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

The North Carolina Junior American Legion Championship game between South Rowan and RS Central, scheduled for 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, has been postponed to Wednesday, July 24th, at 1:00 p.m.

The championship contest will still be held at Historic Finch Field and feature the winners of Monday’s semifinal action. South Rowan defeated North/Oak Post 8 7-5 in extra innings in game one, while RS Central ousted the tournament host Jr. HiToms 9-5 in the nightcap.

South Rowan jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the top of the 6th against North/Oak before they struck back with four runs in the 6th to draw within one.

In the 7th, North/Oak loaded the bases with two outs for Colby Culpepper, who roped a single to left field to score the tying run. South Rowan left fielder Drew Huffman then threw a strike to home plate to cut down the winning run and force extra innings.

South Rowan’s JD James broke the 5-5 tie in the top of the 8th with a bases-loaded single with two outs to score two and give the visitors a 7-5 lead. Chandler Oddie slammed the door on the mound and pushed South Rowan to the championship game.

RS Central opened up a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st in semifinal number two before thunderstorms rolled in the High Point-Thomasville area, suspending the game for more than an hour. When play resumed, the Jr. HiToms returned the favor, scoring two runs in the top of the 3rd inning to tie the game. The tournament hosts would tally two more runs in the 4th to take a 4-2 advantage.

The Area 4 champions responded with a run in the bottom half before striking the decisive blow in the bottom of the 5th – a five-run inning that gave them an 8-4 lead. RS Central’s Noah Harris started the inning with a double down the left field line. An error and a fielder’s choice moved Harris to third and moved Cameron Hill up to second. Cleanup man Tanner Boone then ripped a single to right field to score both runners and give RS Central the lead back at 5-4.

A couple of walks would load the bases for RS Central’s Hayden Wheeler, who continued his scorching start to the tournament by slapping a single to right field to score two more runners. RS Central tacked on one more to secure its 8-4 advantage and hold on over the final two innings to secure a 9-5 win.

Tickets for Wednesday’s championship game will be $8 and can be purchased at the gate at Finch Field. If you can’t make it, you can watch the live stream of the championship game on HiTomTV.