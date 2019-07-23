Brevard Set to Host 6th Annual Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride

Over 300 Cyclists Expected to Participate

BREVARD, N.C.– Brevard is preparing to host the sixth annual Cycle North Carolina weekend “Mountain Ride” slated for August 3-4, 2019. The Mountain Ride annually brings in over 300 cyclists to participate in a fully supported weekend of summer cycling along the scenic mountain back roads in the region. The 2019 Mountain Ride participants represent 16 states (AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, MD, MI, MT, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA). The oldest registered participant is 80 and the youngest cyclist is 12. Registration for the 2019 Mountain Ride is still open, visit www.ncsports.org to sign-up!

The fun-filled weekend will offer two days of cycling (with an optional “tune-up” ride on Friday), plus many off-the-bike activities and opportunities to explore the beautiful mountain town of Brevard. Some of these options include; guided waterfall tours, canoe/kayak trips, exploring National & State Forests, rock climbing, Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm and Tasting Tour, a tour of the Silvermont House Museum, a Hunger Games Filming Location tour, gem mining, a Waterfalls ‘n’ Wine tasting, and guided fly fishing trips. There will also be various genres of live music being played each afternoon & evening across multiple venues for riders to seek out. Participants will enjoy meals and entertainment throughout Brevard & Transylvania County over the weekend. There are over 75 food and beverage options within the county along with quite a few retail shops which riders will be visiting. Cyclists are encouraged to explore the downtown area and to eat and drink local!

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is a fully supported bicycle event with support vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities will be provided at Brevard College, adjacent to the quaint downtown district. Participants will also fill the hotels, Bed and Breakfast Inns and vacation homes throughout Brevard and Transylvania County.

Cycling routes will pass through attractions and small towns such as Oskar Blues Brewery, Mills River, Etowah, Bold Rock Hard Cider Facility, downtown Hendersonville, Horse Shoe Farm and the Oskar Blues REEB Ranch to name a few. Routes of varying distances, from 8 to 66 miles will be offered to cater to cyclists of all ages and abilities. Some of the longer routes will feature elevation gains in excess of 2,000 feet. Cyclists will be able to visit attractions on and off the bike, with many scenic and unique rest stops planned. Riders will be fully immersed in the natural landscape as they take advantage of the abundance of protected public land within Transylvania County. Lush forests, waterfalls, fauna, and wildlife will provide a unique cycling experience which is not easily replicated.

Evening entertainment will be provided both nights for participants in Brevard. Friday night is the Cycle NC Mountain Ride Welcome Reception at the DFR Room in Downtown Brevard, hosted by Explore Brevard. All participants will be given their first beer free! Throughout the duration of this Welcome Event, participants can enjoy complimentary live local music. Beer & pub food will be available for purchase during the social, and cyclists will be encouraged to walk to a local establishment for dinner. Saturday night is the official CNC Mountain Ride Social, held on the campus of Brevard College at Myers Dining Hall. All participants will be treated to a dinner with both vegan & vegetarian options available. There will be plentiful options to choose from highlighted by (but not limited to); Pulled Pork & BBQ Sauces, Korean BBQ Quinoa with sliced Portabella Mushrooms, Fried Chicken, and Pesto Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables. There will be a free beverage garden provided by Oskar Blues Brewery, with a variety of beer choices all brewed locally within the city. Throughout the evening, cyclists will be treated to the talents of local musician, Spalding McIntosh, and will have the option to take to the dance floor and let loose.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, N.C. By Train and Trek of Greensboro. The event is also supported by Transylvania County Tourism and other local partners. For more information on the area, please visit www.explorebrevard.com.

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501 c (3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.

###