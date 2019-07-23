Elon Cross Country: Anastasakis Receives USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Rising senior Melissa Anastasakis of the Elon University women’s cross country and track and field team was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic team that was announced on Monday afternoon, July 22, by the association.

2019 USTFCCCA All-Academic Awards

A philosophy major, Anastasakis earned her award after a strong outdoor track season during her junior year. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native won the 1,500-meters race for the second straight season at the Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships and also was the runner-up in the 5,000-meters at the meet. She also qualified for the NCAA East Prelims in 1,500-meters for the first time in her career this past spring.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards: for the indoor season, a student-athlete must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org. For the outdoor season, a student-athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships (including preliminary rounds).