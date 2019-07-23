FEDEXCUP CHAMPION BILLY HORSCHEL, HAROLD VARNER III WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. –FedExCup champion Billy Horschel and East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 14 Charles Howell III, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Ernie Els, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Corey Conners, 2018 runner-up C.T. Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang and Dylan Frittelli in the field.

Horschel is the 2014 FedExCup champion. The five-time PGA TOUR winner is 56th in the current FedExCup point standings and 43rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. His best finishes this season are eighth at the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for ninth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and tied for 11th at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions. The University of Florida alumnus is making his ninth Wyndham Championship appearance and his sixth straight; he finished tied for 11th last year and tied for fifth in 2016 for his best finishes here.

Varner is a huge fan favorite making his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance; his best finish here came in 2017 when he tied for 10th and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. The East Carolina University alumnus is 92nd in the current FedExCup point standings and 180th in the Official World Golf Rankings. His best finishes this season are tied for sixth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, tied for 10th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and tied for 14th at the Safeway Open. An alumnus of The First Tee, he won the Walmart First Tee Open in 2007 as a First Tee player when teamed with PGA TOUR Champions pro, Morris Hatalsky.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations