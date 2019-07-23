Greensboro College Baseball Triad ID Showcase Coming Monday September 2 to Ted Leonard Recreation Center:More than 20 Colleges will be in attendance
Greensboro College Baseball Coach Frank Maldonado welcomes you to the Monday September 2 Greensboro College Baseball Triad ID Showcase…..Get on board now, by contacting www.sportscampcentral.com/camp/100147474 or Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado………………………
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.