High Point MBB to Compete in 2019 Gotham Classic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team will compete in the 2019 Gotham Classic, which will tip-off Nov. 13. The tournament features five programs, including the Panthers, Boston College, Saint Louis, Belmont and Eastern Washington.

HPU will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on Boston College on Nov. 13. HPU will hit the road again the next week to face Belmont on Nov. 18 in Nashville, Tenn., before going to St. Louis to face the Billikens on Nov. 20. The Panthers close out the tourney at home against Eastern Washington on Nov. 23 inside the Millis Center.

Boston College welcomes back nine players from last season’s rotation that earned three wins over eventual NCAA Tournament invitees (Florida State, Louisville, Minnesota). Saint Louis won 23 games last season, including four in four days to capture the Atlantic 10 tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Belmont went 27-6 in 2018-19 and an at-large bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Eastern Washington won 13 of its final 19 games in reaching the championship game of the Big Sky tournament last season.

High Point went 16-15 in 2018-19 and welcomes four freshmen this year. The Panthers’ full non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

2019 Gotham Classic Schedule

Nov. 13 – High Point at Boston College

Nov. 13 – Eastern Washington at Saint Louis

Nov. 16 – Belmont at Boston College

Nov. 18 – High Point at Belmont

Nov. 20 – Eastern Washington at Boston College

Nov. 20 – High Point at Saint Louis

Nov. 23 – Belmont at Saint Louis

Nov. 23 – Eastern Washington at High Point

Nov. 26 – Belmont at Eastern Washington

Nov. 27 – Saint Louis at Boston College

About the Gotham Classic

First played in 2012, the Gotham Classic features five teams from across the country in one of the most competitive events of its kind. In eight short years, the tournament has attracted the likes of Syracuse, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Louisville, Memphis, Davidson, Pittsburgh, NC State and West Virginia, among a host of other prominent programs.