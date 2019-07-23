Special Announcement for Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball:Due to Inclement Weather, Tonight’s Game (July 23) has been POSTPONED!!!
Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball, from www.gsohoppers.com:
Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game (July 23) has been postponed and will be made up Thursday, July 25 as part of a DOUBLEHEADER.
Gates will open at 5:00pm and Game 1 will begin at 5:30pm. Tickets from the July 23 game can be exchanged for any 2019 regular season Hoppers home game (based on availability).
**********Regular scheduled game time for Wednesday/tomorrow is still on…..Game Time for Wednesday July 24 is 12 NOON, with the Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. the Asheville Tourists….**********
