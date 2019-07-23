The Lee® and Wrangler® Hometown Studio Partners with Wyndham Championship, Kicks Off Programming Series with Downtown Greensboro Block Party

The Lee® and Wrangler® Hometown Studio Kicks Off Programming Series with Downtown Greensboro Block Party

Iconic denim brands team up with Wyndham Championship to offer concert and other family-friendly activities on August 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Lee® and Wrangler ®, iconic consumer brands part of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, today announced the kick-off of the Lee® and Wrangler® Hometown Studio’s ongoing programming series with a special, Good Vibes Live Downtown Greensboro Block Party. The Good Vibes Live Block Party, sponsored in partnership with the Wyndham Championship to celebrate the start of the PGA TOUR event, is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Washington Street between Greene and Elm Streets. The event will include live music, a beer garden and local food trucks.

“Music has always been an integral part of our brand DNA at Wrangler,” said Tom Waldron, VP and Global Brand President, Wrangler. “Through our local co-branded store, we’re pleased to offer ongoing live music and events to celebrate our heritage and our commitment to Greensboro, the city we call home.”

The family-friendly celebration, which is open to the public, will feature live music by local Greensboro band, Weekend Excursion; a beer garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s Brewing Co.; a variety of local food trucks; and Lee® and Wrangler ® merchandise available to purchase.

“Much like we’re doing with Margaritaville at the Wyndham during the golf tournament, we want music to be a major part of the Wyndham Championship going forward,” Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We have a longstanding partnership with Lee and Wrangler, and we appreciate their leadership in making the Good Vibes Live Block Party a reality.”

Added Chris Waldeck, VP and Global Brand President, Lee: “We’re excited to host this unique event to celebrate one of Greensboro’s biggest events, the Wyndham Championship. The Good Vibes Live Block Party promises to be the party of the summer, and we encourage everyone to join us at our Hometown Studio for more exciting collaborations and special events this year.”

The Good Vibes Live programming series will continue through the fall at the Lee® and Wrangler® Hometown Studio. The series will feature live local acts, as well as unique and innovative experiences like custom tailoring and laser imaging. A schedule for Good Vibes Live programming will be available here. The Lee® and Wrangler® Hometown Studio is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 300 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

About Wrangler® & Lee®

Wrangler® and Lee® helped create the denim category and continue to define modern culture today. With 200 years of combined heritage, these two powerhouse brands are poised to generate long-term global growth through industry innovations, trend-setting design and a commitment to doing the right thing. Wrangler ® and Lee® are available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops and online. For more information on Wrangler® and Lee®, visit Wrangler.com and Lee.com.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy of Julia Burge Director, External Communications, Kontoor Brands

and Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations