2019 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Begins Today at Stoner-White Stadium(Jaycee Park)

**********2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament**********
+++++WEDNESDAY JULY 24 Schedule+++++
All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….
Game One:
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 5pm

$$$$$ 2019 Bill White Scholarship Winners will be recognized between games One and Two tonight$$$$$…….

Game Two:
Greensboro White vs. North Region(Bronx, New York) 7:30pm

Action will continue on Thursday July 25 at 5 and 7:30pm, and games are set for Friday(3 Games on Friday) and then the Championship Game is set for Saturday morning, July 27 at 10am…All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….

CLICK HERE for the full deal, the Full Tournament Brackets and thanks to Bill Ahrens for locating this info, and sending it along our way, here at the site…..

Teams:
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
NORTH REGION(Bronx, New York)
WEST REGION(Johnstown, Ohio)

Greensboro Colt Baseball Teams in this year’s 2019 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament……….
White Team

Coaches:
Donnie Strader
Eddie Holloman, Brad Teague

Included players who would have made it but will not be able to play due to injuries

Players Name	School
Shannon Edwards Jr	Dudley
Samuel Francis	Dudley
Ian Jenkins	Dudley
Hutson  Causey 	JM
Nickell Hall	NEG
Jacob Jenkins	NEG
Sam Ross	Ragsdale
Justin Lovelace	Reidsville (injured)
Nicholas Cobb	WA
Wyatt  Goddard	WG
Hunter Greear	WG
Brandon Fury	WG
Brayden Dilday	WG
Ajael Quiroz	SG
Tate Holcomb	NEG
Jason Johnson	Dudley
Ta'Quan  Moon	Grimsley  (injured)
Thomas Gamble	WG

Green Team

Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence	Northern 			
Ben Kaiser	Northern
Tyler Lamarr	Northern
Blake Freeman	Southern Alamance
Maddux Smith	Southern Alamance
Paddy McGonigal	Grimsley
Winn Scott	Ragsdale
Greyson Tudor	Rockingham County
Ryan Loseke	Grimsley
Jack Brown	Grimsley
Jaylon Brunson	Dudley
Evan Council	Northeast Guilford
Evan Morris	Western Alamance
Luke Jenkins	Grimsley
Clay Edmundson	Southern Guilford
Ryne Rodrigues	Northwest Guilford
Cooper White	Northeast Guilford 
Eli Willen	Grimsley

Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location:Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

