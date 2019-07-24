2019 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Begins Today at Stoner-White Stadium(Jaycee Park)

**********2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament**********

+++++WEDNESDAY JULY 24 Schedule+++++

All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….

Game One:

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 5pm

$$$$$ 2019 Bill White Scholarship Winners will be recognized between games One and Two tonight$$$$$…….

Game Two:

Greensboro White vs. North Region(Bronx, New York) 7:30pm

Action will continue on Thursday July 25 at 5 and 7:30pm, and games are set for Friday(3 Games on Friday) and then the Championship Game is set for Saturday morning, July 27 at 10am…All games at Stoner-White Stadium, inside of Jaycee Park….

CLICK HERE for the full deal, the Full Tournament Brackets and thanks to Bill Ahrens for locating this info, and sending it along our way, here at the site…..

Teams:

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

NORTH REGION(Bronx, New York)

WEST REGION(Johnstown, Ohio)

Greensboro Colt Baseball Teams in this year’s 2019 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament……….

White Team

Coaches:

Donnie Strader

Eddie Holloman, Brad Teague

Included players who would have made it but will not be able to play due to injuries

Players Name School Shannon Edwards Jr Dudley Samuel Francis Dudley Ian Jenkins Dudley Hutson Causey JM Nickell Hall NEG Jacob Jenkins NEG Sam Ross Ragsdale Justin Lovelace Reidsville (injured) Nicholas Cobb WA Wyatt Goddard WG Hunter Greear WG Brandon Fury WG Brayden Dilday WG Ajael Quiroz SG Tate Holcomb NEG Jason Johnson Dudley Ta'Quan Moon Grimsley (injured) Thomas Gamble WG

Green Team

Coaches:

Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location:Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455