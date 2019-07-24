Greensboro Green Wins Game One of COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium

Posted by Andy Durham on July 24, 2019 at 7:28 pm under Amateur, Audio, High School, Video | Read the First Comment

Final from Game One of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Tournament:
Greensboro Green 12, Kempsville, Virginia 2…(5 Innings)

GSO Line:12-11-2
VA Line:  2- 3-1

Interview with Greensboro Green coach Pella Stokes after the win by Greensboro Green…Coach Stokes working with Coach Brett Garrett, leading the Green team this season…CLICK BELOW for Coach Stokes…

The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships tonight at Stoner-White were as follows:

Student				        High School			College/University
Cody Barts				Bartlett Yancey		        Alamance Community College
Scott Bennett				Northern Guilford		High Point University
Jake Bloss				Early College at Guilford	Lafayette College
Justin Brady				Middle College at UNCG	        Greensboro College
Justin Geletko				Page				UNC-Chapel Hill
Isaiah Hairston			        Southwest Guilford		Guilford College
Will Jones				Reidsville High		        Rockingham Community College
Noah Lee				Dudley				NC A&T
Charles Lynn				Reidsville High		        Western Carolina
Larry McMillian			        Dudley				Guilford College
C.J. Neese				Grimsley			NC State
Brodie Nishan				Page				NC State
Elissa Paula				Weaver Academy		        Appalachian State
Collin Smith				Eastern Guilford		NC State
Matthew Stanley			        Eastern Alamance		NC Central

Tags:

  • EARL WILLIAMSON said,

    Good luck in tournament

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top