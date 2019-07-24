Greensboro Green Wins Game One of COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium

Final from Game One of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Tournament:

Greensboro Green 12, Kempsville, Virginia 2…(5 Innings)

GSO Line:12-11-2 VA Line: 2- 3-1

Interview with Greensboro Green coach Pella Stokes after the win by Greensboro Green…Coach Stokes working with Coach Brett Garrett, leading the Green team this season…CLICK BELOW for Coach Stokes…

The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships tonight at Stoner-White were as follows:

Student High School College/University Cody Barts Bartlett Yancey Alamance Community College Scott Bennett Northern Guilford High Point University Jake Bloss Early College at Guilford Lafayette College Justin Brady Middle College at UNCG Greensboro College Justin Geletko Page UNC-Chapel Hill Isaiah Hairston Southwest Guilford Guilford College Will Jones Reidsville High Rockingham Community College Noah Lee Dudley NC A&T Charles Lynn Reidsville High Western Carolina Larry McMillian Dudley Guilford College C.J. Neese Grimsley NC State Brodie Nishan Page NC State Elissa Paula Weaver Academy Appalachian State Collin Smith Eastern Guilford NC State Matthew Stanley Eastern Alamance NC Central