Preseason All-ACC Football Team Announced and Big Four pretty much Shut Out:All-ACC Clemson Team
from www.theacc.com:
2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
Offense
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145) WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123) WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69) TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66) AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47) OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100) OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54) OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136) OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45) C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75) QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161) RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144) RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84) DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83) DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105) DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49) LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118) LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109) LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66) CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122) CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62) S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80) S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special Teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88) P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70) SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127 2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24 3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15 4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6 5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
