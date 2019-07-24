Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Rockers and Dash in action, but both do not find satisfaction/Others feel the brunt/wrath of the Rain, or had the Night Off
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers Postponed due to Rain….Hoppers in action again on Wednesday at 12 Noon vs. the Asheville Tourists, at First National Bank Field…
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(47-36)/Blue Crabs(32-48)
TOG-2:23/Attendance 2,701 at Regency Furniture Stadium
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Lexington County Blowfish at Asheboro Postponed due to Rain….
Carolina League:
Salem Red Sox 7, Winston-Salem Dash 0
Dash(52-44)/Red Sox(46-53)
TOG-2:32/Attendance 1,289 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia
Appalachian League:
Bristol Pirates at Burlington Royals Postponed….
Doubleheader now scheduled for Wednesday/Tomorrow with Game One beginning, at 11am…….
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Fuquay-Varina Twins at Kernersville Bulldogs Doubleheader Rained Out and PPD…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.