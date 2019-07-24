Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Rockers and Dash in action, but both do not find satisfaction/Others feel the brunt/wrath of the Rain, or had the Night Off

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers Postponed due to Rain….Hoppers in action again on Wednesday at 12 Noon vs. the Asheville Tourists, at First National Bank Field…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7, High Point Rockers 3

Rockers(47-36)/Blue Crabs(32-48)

TOG-2:23/Attendance 2,701 at Regency Furniture Stadium

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Lexington County Blowfish at Asheboro Postponed due to Rain….

Carolina League:

Salem Red Sox 7, Winston-Salem Dash 0

Dash(52-44)/Red Sox(46-53)

TOG-2:32/Attendance 1,289 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Bristol Pirates at Burlington Royals Postponed….

Doubleheader now scheduled for Wednesday/Tomorrow with Game One beginning, at 11am…….

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Fuquay-Varina Twins at Kernersville Bulldogs Doubleheader Rained Out and PPD…..