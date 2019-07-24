Wednesday Baseball Scoreboard:Grasshoppers pick up day game win at First National Bank Field/More Scores on the way, Greensboro Green Colt Baseball in action at 5pm/Royals take Two from Bristol Pirates
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Asheville Tourists 2
WP:Alldred(3-1)/LP:Tribucher(0-1)/SV:De Los Santos(7)…GSO’s Justin Harrer 2-3/HR/Double/2 Runs/2 RBI..Zack Kone 2-3/Run
Hoppers(61-39/17-14)….Tourists(45-57/16-16)
TOG-2:24/Attendance 3,430 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Game One:
Burlington Royals 9, Bristol Pirates 2
Game Two:
Burlington Royals 5, Bristol Pirates 4
Royals(19-16)/Pirates(15-19)
TOG-2:39/Attendance 1,297 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
