WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP OFFERS FREE ADMISSION FOR TEACHERS, FIRST RESPONDERS AND MILITARY; KIDS GET HATS COURTESY OF HARRIS TEETER

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Thank you. It’s such a simple thing to say, and expressing one’s gratitude is an easy thing to do. To say thank you to some people we can never thank enough, the Wyndham Championship is offering free admission to three groups of people that deserve our thanks on a daily basis. Teachers, first responders and active, reserve and veteran members of the military will once again receive complimentary Wyndham Championship admission in appreciation of what they do for our community, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from Mobipaid and the Weaver Foundation, teachers representing Piedmont Triad-area kindergarten through high school institutions and one guest will receive free admission to the Wyndham Championship Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Teachers need only show a current school identification card to receive complimentary admission for themselves and a guest.

The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars make it possible for Piedmont Triad first responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, to be admitted to the tournament free of charge with one guest by showing a current identification card Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Active duty, reserve, National Guard service members and veterans will receive free admission for themselves and one guest every day of tournament week courtesy of Wyndham Rewards and BB&T. Prior to attending the tournament, members of the military wishing to receive free tournament admission and access to the Patriot’s Outpost presented by Wyndham Rewards must pre-register here: https://birdiesforthebrave2.sheerid.com/wyndham-2019/

A hallmark of the Wyndham Championship’s fan-friendly efforts is complimentary admission for kids ages 15 and under when accompanied by a paid adult, one child per paid adult. New this year, Harris Teeter is underwriting that complimentary admission and giving free hats to the first 500 kids who arrive at the Wyndham Championship’s main entrance Thursday through Sunday. In addition, fans can also buy one “good-any-day” tournament ticket and get one free at all Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations through Sunday, Aug. 4 while supplies last.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations