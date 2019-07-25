Elon Places 31 on CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University football had 31 student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor roll for the 2019 spring semester, the CAA announced Thursday, July 25.

The CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll gives special recognition to student-athletes who have distinguished themselves both in the classroom and on the field. Student-athletes who were members of a CAA Football team and achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average based on semester/quarter performance or cumulative GPA were honored.

Elon’s honorees include:

Will Alexander, QB

Joey Barbera, DL

Mike Barone, OL

Chandler Brayboy, WR

Tyler Campbell, DB

Davis Cheek, QB

Jake Christman, RB

Tristen Cox, DL

Cooper Cromer, OL

Jack Crossed, TE

Kadrien Darity, DL

Jordan Dollerson, DL

Destin Flloyd, DL

Matt Foster, TE

Connor Heger, TE

Alex Higgins, OL

Isaiah Hill, WR

Matt Kowalewski, OL

Patrick Magarian, LB

Tristan Mazzulli, OL

Mark McGuire, QB

Malik Medley, DL

Marshall Simmons, LS

Sam R. Smith, WR

Copeland Spell, RB

Hunter Stephenson, P

Malcolm Summers, RB

Cole Taylor, WR

Christian VanSickle, K

Eric Whitehead, OL

Cameron Wright, LB

