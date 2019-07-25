IWLCA Names Two Elon Phoenix to Zag Sports Academic Honor Roll

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s lacrosse had two student-athletes named to the annual Zag Sports Division I Academic Honor Roll released by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Wednesday, July 24.

Elon’s 2019 honorees include Erin Morsheimer and Palmer Voorhees. Morsheimer, who has now been honored two years in a row, graduated in May with a degree in Sport Management while Voorhees is set to return to the team in 2020 for her senior season.

Additionally, Elon has now been named an Academic Honor Squad for the sixth-straight year, meaning the program has made the list in each of its six years of competition to date.

The IWLCA recognized student-athletes from 100 different Division I institutions on this year’s honor roll while 94 teams were named honor squads. All student-athletes were nominated by their schools, have achieved at least junior status academically and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. To qualify as a honor squad, a team must have posted a 3.0 or higher GPA for the academic year.

Zag Sports IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll Honorees

Erin Morsheimer – Sport Management

Palmer Voorhees – Finance/Marketing