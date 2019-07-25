Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS/Appalachian State) staying HOT for Rochester Red Wings(Triple A Minnesota Twins)
Jaylin Davis, from Northeast Guilford High School and Appalachian State University, has been staying RED HOT for the Minnesota Twins Triple A baseball team, the Rochester Red Wings…
Jaylin Davis, right fielder for the Rochester Red Wings going over his last 10 games:
17-35 at the plate/.486 AVG. with 4 HR’s/11 RBI/16 Runs scored….For the season with Rochester, Davis with 13 HR’s/36 RBI./.362 AVG. in 35 games….
Davis 5-5 last night, with 3 Doubles…..
