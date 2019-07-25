Northwest Guilford High School Hires Chris Maness as head baseball coach

The Northwest Guilford High School administration announced today that it has hired Guilford County native Chris Maness to be the head varsity baseball coach at Northwest High, replacing longtime coach Sonny Gann.

He will become the 8th head varsity baseball coach in Northwest Guilford High School’s fifty seven year history. Maness comes to Northwest with extensive teaching and coaching experience in the Guilford County Schools.

Chris served for thirteen years as a teacher and assistant baseball coach at Ragsdale High under his brother Donnie Maness. Most recently, Chris has been the head coach at Northwest Guilford Middle School and Jamestown Middle School.

After a highly successful playing career at Ragsdale High School and Elon University as a pitcher, Chris played professionally in the Philadelphia Phillies system and in independent professional baseball.

He then transitioned to a career in education in the Guilford County Schools as an exceptional children teacher and later as a physical education teacher.

