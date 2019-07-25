PADRAIG HARRINGTON, BRANDEN GRACE JOIN THREE MAJOR WINNERS IN WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington and South African Branden Grace along with Major winners Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Stewart Cink, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 14 Charles Howell III, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Ernie Els, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, Harold Varner III and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Corey Conners, 2018 runner-up C.T. Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang and Dylan Frittelli in the field.

Harrington is a three-time Major winner taking the Open Championship twice and the PGA Championship once. He is a six-time PGA TOUR winner with 20 international wins to his credit. The Irish star played in the Ryder Cup six times, the World Cup 11 times, the Dunhill Cup five times and the Seve Trophy four times in addition to the Summer Olympic games in 2016. A native and resident of Dublin, Ireland, he made five previous Wyndham Championship appearances with his best showing coming in 2011 when he finished tied for 47th. Harrington finished tied for 12th at the AT&T Byron Nelson – his best finish in just nine PGA TOUR starts this season.

The 2016 winner of the RBC Heritage, Grace has 11 international victories in addition to his lone PGA TOUR win. His best PGA TOUR finishes this season are second at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, tied for ninth at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play and tied for 28th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A native and resident of South Africa, he is currently 86th in the FedExCup point standings and 67th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the international team in the Presidents Cup matches in 2013, ’15 and ’17. He finished tied for 47th in 2015, his only previous Wyndham Championship appearance.

Dufner won the 2013 PGA Championship and has five additional PGA TOUR wins to his credit. Earlier this season, he finished tied for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship, tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and tied for 18th at the Barbasol Championship. The Auburn University alumnus will make his 13th Wyndham Championship start next week; this year’s Wyndham will be his fifth-consecutive appearance. He finished tied for seventh in 2012 for his best finish here. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Dufner is 84th in the FedExCup point standings, 56th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He made the Ryder Cup team in 2012 and the Presidents Cup team in 2013.

Walker, who won the 2016 PGA Championship and played the Wyndham Championship the next week, is making his eighth Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for fourth in 2012 for his best finish here. His best finishes this season are tied for ninth at the Charles Schwab Challenge, tied for 21st at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for 23rd at the PGA Championship. The six-time PGA TOUR winner is currently 131st in the FedExCup point standings and 155th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the United States on the Ryder Cup team in 2014 and ‘16 and the Presidents Cup team in 2015. The Baylor University alumnus is a native of Oklahoma City, Okla., and a resident of Boerne, Texas.

Cink is making his eighth Wyndham Championship appearance; his best finish here came in 2016 when he finished tied for 14th after posting a 6-under par 64 in the final round. The Georgia Tech alumnus won the 2009 Open Championship among his six PGA TOUR victories. His best finishes this season are tied for 13th at the CIMB Classic, tied for 20th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and tied for 20th at the Open Championship last weekend. The Alabama native who lives in Duluth, Ga., represented the United States on the Ryder Cup team in 2002, ’04, ’06, ’08 and ’10 and on the Presidents Cup team in 2000, ’05, ’07 and ’09. With just 15 starts this season, he is 176th in the FedExCup point standings and 117th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

