Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Greensboro Green on a roll at COLT East Zone Baseball Tournament/Hoppers, Rockers, Dash, HiToms all claim Friday victories, while Royals and Copperheads feel the bite of defeat

CLICK HERE for the Brackets at the 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium, inside Jaycee Park…

from Friday at the COLT East Zone Baseball Tournament:

Kempsville, Virginia 4, Johnstown, Ohio 3…Kempsville(2-1)/Johnstown(0-2) and Johnstown eliminated…

Greensboro Green 24, Bronx, N.Y. 1…..Greensboro(2-0)/Bronx(2-1)

Bronx, N.Y. 4, Kempsville, Virginia 2….Bronx(3-1)/Kempsville(2-2)…Kempsville eliminated…

Saturday at 10am:2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Championship Game with Greenboro Green(2-0) vs. Bronx, N.Y.(3-1)…

**********If The Bronx beats/defeats Greensboro Green, a Game Two will be played on Saturday at 12:30pm…..The Bronx must win two games over Greensboro Green, to win the Title/Championship….Saturday’s Winner/East Zone Champion, will go on to next week’s COLT Baseball World Series, at Lafayette, Indiana….**********

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Kannapolis Intimidators 3

WP:Selby(4-3)/Long(4-4)/SV:De Los Santos(8-8)

HR:GSO’s Jack Herman(10) and his RBI total climbed up to 23 with 4 RBI on Friday…Jonah Davis goes 2-5 with 2 Doubles and 2 Runs…Fabricio Macias 2-4/2 RBI…

Hoppers(62-41/18-16)…Intimidators(45-58/17-18)

TOG-2:53/Attendance 5,992

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 5, Sugar Land Skeeters 4

Rockers(48-38)/Skeeters(43-41)

TOG-2:42/Attendance 2,093 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4, Forest City Owls 3….(10 Innings)

HiToms(19-24)/Owls(23-20)

TOG-3.23/Attendance 908 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

Gastonia Grizzlies 8, Asheboro Copperheads 5

Asheboro(8-9) Second Half

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 7, Lynchburg Hillcats 3

Dash(55-44)/Hillcats(47-54)

TOG-2:52/Attendance 1,858 at Calvin Falwell Field, in Lynchburg, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Princeton Rays 9, Burlington Royals 4

Royals(19-18)/Rays(18-18)

TOG-2:50/Attendance 823 at Hunnicitt Field, in Princeton, Virginia

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Kernersville Bulldogs(30-8) OFF