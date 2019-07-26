Friday Schedule for COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium(Jaycee Park):Greensboro Green in action at 4:30pm
**********Coming up TODAY at Stoner-White Stadium, it is Day Three of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament:**********
(Double Elimination Tournament and our Greensboro White team was eliminated on Thursday evening./Greensboro Green team in action today, at 4:30pm.)
Game One
Johnstown, Ohio(0-1) vs. Kempsville, Virginia(1-1) 2pm…..Overall Game 5
Game Two
Greensboro Green(1-0) vs. Bronx, N.Y.(2-0) 4:30pm…….Overall Game 6
Game Three
Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 7pm
Greensboro Green Team
Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes
Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.