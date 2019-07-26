Friday Schedule for COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium(Jaycee Park):Greensboro Green in action at 4:30pm

**********Coming up TODAY at Stoner-White Stadium, it is Day Three of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament:**********

(Double Elimination Tournament and our Greensboro White team was eliminated on Thursday evening./Greensboro Green team in action today, at 4:30pm.)

Game One

Johnstown, Ohio(0-1) vs. Kempsville, Virginia(1-1) 2pm…..Overall Game 5

Game Two

Greensboro Green(1-0) vs. Bronx, N.Y.(2-0) 4:30pm…….Overall Game 6

Game Three

Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 7pm

Greensboro Green Team

Coaches:

Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley