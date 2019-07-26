Greensboro Roller Derby Celebrates Teachers and Students in Back-To-School Themed Double-Header

High Point, N.C. — Greensboro Roller Derby is fresh off of their summer break and gearing up to head back to school. To celebrate, Greensboro Roller Derby is turning its Aug. 4 double-header into a Back-To-School and Teacher Appreciation-themed event!

Join us for a full evening of action-packed and exciting roller derby! Doors open at 3:30 p.m. so fans can get their fill of concessions, including beer, and grab a seat close to the action as the Gate City All-Stars take on Upstate South Carolina Roller Derby. After, the Mad Dollies will go up against the Elm Street Nightmares. First whistle is at 4 p.m.

Mad Science will be there with fun activities for the kids throughout the evening, including FREE SLIME and will wow audiences with their larger than life science demonstration halftime shows. Interested in finding out more about Mad Science? www.centralcarolina.madscience.org

Want to get a free gift? Greensboro Roller Derby will also be collecting school supplies to be donated to Guildford County School, donate items to receive a special Greensboro Roller Derby gift at the door.

Show your teacher or student ID at the door and receive $2 off your adult admission ticket.

Advance tickets, available through Eventbrite, are $8.50. Adults, 15+ are $10 at the door. Kids 5-15 are $5; kids under 5 are free. Senior and Military discount available. Buy advance tickets at www. eventbrite.com/e/live-roller-derby-tickets-65144568157

A portion of our proceeds will be donated to our non-profit partner Guilford Green Foundation. www.guilfordgreenfoundation.org

###

ADDITIONAL EVENTS.

Roller Derby Try-outs hosted by Greensboro Roller Derby will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown Recreation Center in Greensboro (302 E. Vandalia Rd.) on July 26. Try-outs are open for all potential skaters/referees, and skill-level doesn’t matter. GSORD’s training committee will show the basics, answer any questions attendees may have about roller derby, discuss what skating for Greensboro Roller Derby entails, explain how you can volunteer as a non-skating member, and give out awkward high-fives.

Greensboro Roller Derby will host the 2019 International WFTDA Playoffs in Winston-Salem, Sept. 6-8. Bringing sports fans from all over together for a weekend of hard-hitting, top-level athleticism right in North Carolina. www.wftda.com/winston-salem

Greensboro Roller Derby (GSORD) is a member-controlled and operated Flat Track Derby league that fosters sportspersonship, athleticism, and teamwork. GSORD strives to make a positive impact on its members, surrounding community, and the sport of roller derby. Greensboro Roller Derby is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and was founded in 2010.

Courtesy of Nay Slayer and The Grimberlyn Reaper

PR/Marketing

Greensboro Roller Derby

www.greensbororollerderby.com