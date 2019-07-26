HIDEKI MATSUYAMA JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD; DANNY WILLETT WITHDRAWS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – International Superstar Hideki Matsuyama made his commitment to the field this afternoon and will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Matsuyama joins FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 14 Charles Howell III, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Stewart Cink, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, Harold Varner III and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Corey Conners, 2018 runner-up C.T. Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang and Dylan Frittelli in the field.

Matsuyama is 29th in the current FedExCup point standings and 32nd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will make his sixth Wyndham Championship appearance next week; he finished tied for third in 2016 and tied for 11th last year. Matsuyama is a five-time PGA TOUR winner with eight international victories to his credit; earlier this season, he finished tied for third at the Famers Insurance Open, tied for ninth at the Genesis Open, tied for eighth at the PLAYERS Championship, sixth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and tied for seventh at the 3M Open. He is a native and resident of Japan.

Golfers not playing in the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational or the Barracuda Championship can join next week’s field until 5 p.m. eastern time this afternoon. Those playing in those two events may join the Wyndham Championship field until 30 minutes after Friday play concludes at their respective tournaments.

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, withdrew from the field.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations