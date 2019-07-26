Home Slice Pizza and Subs Trivia Question for this Week:Win a FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

Football on our plate this week and to win the FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs, answer our trivia question(s) for this week….

We give you the linebackers, some great ones from over the years, and you give us the team they played for and their uniform number/uniform #….

Send your answers to andy@greensborosports.com….Again, that is andy@greensborosports.com…

Here are your linebackers from the NFL, and give us their team and their uniform #…Some of them played for more than one team, so we just need one of the teams that they played for, and the uniform number from that given team…Most of these guys played for the same team their entire pro football career, but some did not…..

Send those answers to andy@greensborosports.com…FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs to the WINNER…Home Slice Pizza and Subs on Hunt Club Road off of Guilford College Road, near the Guilford College campus; on West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG; and on Fleming Road in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center, in the Cardinal community….

The linebackers….Give us their team and their jersey #….

Dick Butkus

Jack Lambert

Jack Ham

Lee Roy Jordan

Chris Hanburger

Mike Singletary

Matt Millen

Brian Urlacher

Nick Buoniconti

Luke Kuechly

**********There us a pretty good Top Ten for you and send us the team that they played and their jersey # to andy@greensborosports.com, to win Win the Free Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs….**********

(Some of these guys played for the same team, but not necessarily, at the same time.)