Greensboro College Pride Head Baseball Coach Frank Maldonado Named To USA Baseball’s 16U National Team Development Program Staff

Pride Head Coach Frank Maldonado Named To USA Baseball’s 16U National Team Development Program Staff

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Baseball Coach Frank Maldonado has been named the USA Baseball 2019 16U National Team Development Program Staff, USA Baseball announced Friday in a press release.

The NTDP offers athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for future national team experiences. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field educational seminars, an intrasquad series between Stars and Stripes teams and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters and USA Baseball national team staff and task force.

Maldonado will join Florida International University’s Mervyl Melendez, who will serve as the as the manager of the Stars team, as an assistant coach along with Pitching Coach Mike McRae (VCU).

“I couldn’t be more thankful, honored and excited about this opportunity with USA baseball,” Maldonado said. “To get to work with some of the best coaches and players in the country while wearing the Stars and Stripes. It doesn’t get much better than that!

Maldonado, who is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Pride baseball team, guided his team to an appearance in the USA South Athletic Conference Championship series this past season. In addition, Maldonado’s squads have also set program records for most at-bats and hits in a single season.

The 2019 16U NTDP will take place July 31-August 5 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

USA Baseball and the coaching staff used a rolling invitation process for the 16U NTDP roster that was announced on July 11, selecting athletes from the 2018 National Team Identification Series (NTIS), the 2019 16U National Team Championships in Arizona and Florida, as well as through recommendations from scouts, coaches and the amateur baseball community.

To view the full USA Baseball release, click here.

