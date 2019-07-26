The 2019 Junior Olympics are in Town/Greensboro, N.C.:Belk Track at N.C. A&T looking for some record times

from www.flotrack.com/CLICK HERE for more info and daily updates…..

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 15,000 participants have traveled to Greensboro this week for the 53rd annual AAU Junior Olympic Games, the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States.

The 11-day event, running July 24 – Aug. 3, features 17 sports competitions, including the AAU’s marquee track and field event at the North Carolina A&T Aggie Stadium, July 26 – Aug. 3. Nearly 250 AAU Track and Field national records have been shattered at the Games since 2011 with 17 records established during the 2018 Games in De Moines, Iowa. The event has brought in each year more than $50 million in economic impact to previous host cities like Hampton Roads, Va.; New Orleans, La.; Houston, Texas; Detroit, Mich.; and Des Moines, Iowa.

“This event has really become the crown jewel of the AAU. Nowhere else in the world can you find such a diverse group of sports with such high caliber amateur athletes competing in one event,” said AAU President and CEO Dr. Roger J. Goudy. “We could not have reached this success without the first-class cities that have hosted the AAU Junior Olympic Games over the last 53 years.”

The AAU Junior Olympic Games have been conducted in 19 states and 30 cities across the United States since 1967. As one of the premier events in the nation, youth athletes have used the event as the starting point to an ultra-successful professional career, on and off the playing surface.

‘We are very excited to host the 2019 AAU Junior Olympics.” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex Deputy Director Scott Johnson. “This event will take place at multiple venues across the City of Greensboro including the Coliseum Complex and the Aquatic Center, and bring thousands of outstanding young athletes to the Triad. We look forward to welcoming all of the competitors and their families to our community for a fun-filled week of competition.”

Notable AAU Junior Olympic Games alumni include: Jackie Joyner Kersee (Track and Field), Carl Lewis (Track and Field), Greg Louganis (Diving), Kathy McMillan (Track and Field), Charles Foster (Track and Field) and Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin (Track and Field).

Visit www.aaujrogames.org for more information about the AAU Junior Olympic Games.