Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:COLT Baseball headliners with Greensboro Green back in action on Friday at Stoner-White/Good Crowds around the Triad tonight with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Royals taking L’s/Dash, Bulldogs, Copperheads all WINNERS!!!
from the COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium, inside Jaycee Park:
Game One
Bronx, N.Y. 8, Johnstown, Ohio 7…(11 Innings)
Game Two
Kempsville, Virginia 16, Greensboro White 0…(5 Innings)
Coming up on Friday at Stoner-White Stadium Day Three of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament:
Johnstown, Ohio(0-1) vs. Kempsville, Virginia(1-1) 2pm…Game 5
Greensboro Green(1-0) vs. Bronx, N.Y.(2-0) 4:30pm….Game 6
Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 7pm
South Atlantic League:
Game One
Asheville Tourists 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Watson(4-2)/LP:Jennings(5-9)/SV:Bosiokovic(1)
Hoppers(61-40/17-15)…Tourists(46-57/17-16)
TOG-2:30
Game Two
Asheville Tourists 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
WP:Bush(5-8)/LP:Nicacio90-1)
Nick Bush with a 7-Inning Complete-Game Shutout for the Asheville Tourists
Hoppers(61-41/17-16)…Tourists(47-57/18-16)
TOG-1:49/Attendance 5,031 at First National Bank Field, Greensboro, N.C.
*****Asheville Tourists take the Three-Game Series, 2-1…Game One GSO 3-2…Game Two ASHE 4-1…Game Three ASHE 4-0….*****
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Sugar Land Skeeters 5, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(47-38)/Skeeters(43-40)
TOG-2:49/Attendance 3,231 at BB&T Point Ballpark, High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
Gastonia Grizzlies 14, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4
HiToms(19-24)/Grizzlies(27-17)
TOG-3:04/Attendance 535 at Sims Legion Park, in Gastonia N.C.
Asheboro Copperheads 8, Forest City Owls 7
Copperheads(9-9) Second Half
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Salem Red Sox 0
Dash(54-44)/Red Sox(46-55)
WP:Jorgan Cavanerio(7-0)….Cavanerio, a former Greensboro Grasshoppers…..
TOG-2:50/Attendance 3,255 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia
Appalachian League:
Bristol Pirates 10, Burlington Royals 8
Royals(19-17)/Pirates(16-19)
TOG-3:37/Attendance 3,549 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Game One
Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Fuquay-Varina Twins 5
Game Two
Kernersville Bulldogs 9, Fuquay-Varina Twins 1
Bulldogs(30-8)
