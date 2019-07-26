Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:COLT Baseball headliners with Greensboro Green back in action on Friday at Stoner-White/Good Crowds around the Triad tonight with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Royals taking L’s/Dash, Bulldogs, Copperheads all WINNERS!!!

from the COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium, inside Jaycee Park:

Game One

Bronx, N.Y. 8, Johnstown, Ohio 7…(11 Innings)

Game Two

Kempsville, Virginia 16, Greensboro White 0…(5 Innings)

Coming up on Friday at Stoner-White Stadium Day Three of the 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament:

Johnstown, Ohio(0-1) vs. Kempsville, Virginia(1-1) 2pm…Game 5

Greensboro Green(1-0) vs. Bronx, N.Y.(2-0) 4:30pm….Game 6

Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 7pm

South Atlantic League:

Game One

Asheville Tourists 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

WP:Watson(4-2)/LP:Jennings(5-9)/SV:Bosiokovic(1)

Hoppers(61-40/17-15)…Tourists(46-57/17-16)

TOG-2:30

Game Two

Asheville Tourists 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0

WP:Bush(5-8)/LP:Nicacio90-1)

Nick Bush with a 7-Inning Complete-Game Shutout for the Asheville Tourists

Hoppers(61-41/17-16)…Tourists(47-57/18-16)

TOG-1:49/Attendance 5,031 at First National Bank Field, Greensboro, N.C.

*****Asheville Tourists take the Three-Game Series, 2-1…Game One GSO 3-2…Game Two ASHE 4-1…Game Three ASHE 4-0….*****

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Sugar Land Skeeters 5, High Point Rockers 3

Rockers(47-38)/Skeeters(43-40)

TOG-2:49/Attendance 3,231 at BB&T Point Ballpark, High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 14, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4

HiToms(19-24)/Grizzlies(27-17)

TOG-3:04/Attendance 535 at Sims Legion Park, in Gastonia N.C.

Asheboro Copperheads 8, Forest City Owls 7

Copperheads(9-9) Second Half

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 4, Salem Red Sox 0

Dash(54-44)/Red Sox(46-55)

WP:Jorgan Cavanerio(7-0)….Cavanerio, a former Greensboro Grasshoppers…..

TOG-2:50/Attendance 3,255 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Bristol Pirates 10, Burlington Royals 8

Royals(19-17)/Pirates(16-19)

TOG-3:37/Attendance 3,549 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Game One

Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Fuquay-Varina Twins 5

Game Two

Kernersville Bulldogs 9, Fuquay-Varina Twins 1

Bulldogs(30-8)