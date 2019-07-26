UNCG Spartans now looking for two new head coaches, the Baseball and Men’s Soccer jobs become vacant

from two weeks ago today/Friday July 12 at GreensboroSports.com:

Link Jarrett(UNCG) named new head baseball coach for the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’

Former UNCG baseball leader and head coach Link Jarrett, has headed to South Bend, Indiana, where he now will become the head baseball coach for the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’….

Notre Dame announced Link Jarrett as new Irish head baseball coach Friday, ending a month-long search since the termination of former Irish head coach Mik Aoki‘s contract.

Jarrett, who spent the past seven years as head baseball coach at UNC Greensboro, will become the 21st coach in program history for the Irish.

From just this week, as in yesterday:

Coming in by way of Brant Wilkerson-New at the News and Record, and Greensboro.com….

UNCG men’s soccer coach EJ O’Keeffe, a Greensboro native and university alumnus, resigned this week, just six months after he was hired, amid an ongoing NCAA investigation.

O’Keeffe, a former captain for the Spartans, led High Point to a 42-18-17 record over nine seasons, twice being named Big South Coach of the Year.

from GreensboroSports.com on January 16, 2019:

UNCG Alum And Former Team Captain EJ O’Keeffe Named Men’s Soccer Head Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C.- UNC Greensboro today announced that EJ O’Keeffe, a two-time Big South Coach of the Year, has been named the men’s soccer head coach after a national search. The move represents a homecoming for O’Keeffe, who played at UNCG for three seasons, serving as team captain and leading the Spartans to the 2008 Southern Conference championship and NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

“This is an exciting day for our men’s soccer program,” said Director of Athletics Kim Record. “EJ was chosen following an extensive national search and stood out with a proven track record of success and as an alum has the passion for what the history and tradition of UNCG soccer is all about. With his leadership and experience — including a trip to the Sweet Sixteen as a player and his coaching success, we fully believe he is the right fit for our program. His intensity, enthusiasm and passion reflect our commitment to seeking excellence in all that we do. ”

The Greensboro native joins UNCG after spending the last nine years at High Point, including four seasons as head coach where he was twice named Big South Coach of the Year and had the Panthers ranked as high as No. 12 nationally last season. O’Keeffe is also an official US Soccer National Team Scout and is a member of the United Soccer Coaches National Ranking Committee, United Soccer Coaches Regional Ranking Committee and the NCAA Regional Ranking Committee along with being a MLS Combine Scout/Liaison.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, O’Keeffe was the Director of Recreation, Championships, Discipline and Appeals for the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association where he managed a yearly $900,000 budget.