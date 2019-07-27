Greensboro Green Wins COLT Baseball 2019 East Zone Tournament with 10-4 victory over Grand Slam/Bronx, N.Y.:On to COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois for Greensboro Green

Posted by Andy Durham on July 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Final Today from Stoner-White Stadium inside Jaycee Park, in Greensboro N.C.:
Greensboro Green 10, Grand Slam/Bronx, N.Y. 4
**********Greensboro Green 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament Champions**********
WP:Eli Willen 3 Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/4 K’s/HBP
Greensboro HR:Luke Jenkins with a Two-Run home run in the Bottom of the 1st Inning….

GSO Line: 10-12-1
Bronx Line:4- 5-2

Line Score:

       1st   2nd   3rd   4th   5th   6th    7th
NY     0     0     0     3     1     0      0
GSO    2     3     2     0     1     2      x

Greensboro Batters:Paddy McGonigal 1-3/RBI/Run…Ben Kaiser 1-3/RBI/Run…Luke Jenkins 2-2/2-Run HR/2RBI/1 Run…Eli Willen 1-2/HBP…Nolan Lawrence 0-1 BB…Jack Brown 0-2…Clay Edmundson 2-3…Blake Freeman 1-1/HBP/2 Runs/RBI…Jaylon Brunson 0-4…Evan Morris 2 BB’s/2 Runs…Maddux Smith 1-1/BB/RBI…Win Scott 1-2/BB…Ryan Loeske 0-1/2 BB’s…Greyson Tudor 0-1/BB…Copper White 1-2/Double…Tyler Lamarr BB….

Greensboro Pitchers:
Eli Willen 3 Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/4 K’s/HBP…
Tyler Lamarr 1 2/3’s Innings/4 Runs/1 Hit/3 BB’s/1 K…
Clay Edmundson 2 1/3’s Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/0 K’s…
Paddy McGonigal 1 Inning/0 Runs/0 Hits/0 BB’s/2 K’s…

++++++++++Greensboro Green now on to the COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois next week….++++++++++

Green Team

Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence	Northern 			
Ben Kaiser	Northern
Tyler Lamarr	Northern
Blake Freeman	Southern Alamance
Maddux Smith	Southern Alamance
Paddy McGonigal	Grimsley
Winn Scott	Ragsdale
Greyson Tudor	Rockingham County
Ryan Loseke	Grimsley
Jack Brown	Grimsley
Jaylon Brunson	Dudley
Evan Council	Northeast Guilford
Evan Morris	Western Alamance
Luke Jenkins	Grimsley
Clay Edmundson	Southern Guilford
Ryne Rodrigues	Northwest Guilford
Cooper White	Northeast Guilford 
Eli Willen	Grimsley

CLICK HERE for your copy of this year’s complete Tournament Bracket, from Stoner-White Stadium…..

