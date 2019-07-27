Greensboro Green Wins COLT Baseball 2019 East Zone Tournament with 10-4 victory over Grand Slam/Bronx, N.Y.:On to COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois for Greensboro Green

Final Today from Stoner-White Stadium inside Jaycee Park, in Greensboro N.C.:

Greensboro Green 10, Grand Slam/Bronx, N.Y. 4

**********Greensboro Green 2019 COLT Baseball East Zone Tournament Champions**********

WP:Eli Willen 3 Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/4 K’s/HBP

Greensboro HR:Luke Jenkins with a Two-Run home run in the Bottom of the 1st Inning….

GSO Line: 10-12-1 Bronx Line:4- 5-2

Line Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th NY 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 GSO 2 3 2 0 1 2 x

Greensboro Batters:Paddy McGonigal 1-3/RBI/Run…Ben Kaiser 1-3/RBI/Run…Luke Jenkins 2-2/2-Run HR/2RBI/1 Run…Eli Willen 1-2/HBP…Nolan Lawrence 0-1 BB…Jack Brown 0-2…Clay Edmundson 2-3…Blake Freeman 1-1/HBP/2 Runs/RBI…Jaylon Brunson 0-4…Evan Morris 2 BB’s/2 Runs…Maddux Smith 1-1/BB/RBI…Win Scott 1-2/BB…Ryan Loeske 0-1/2 BB’s…Greyson Tudor 0-1/BB…Copper White 1-2/Double…Tyler Lamarr BB….

Greensboro Pitchers:

Eli Willen 3 Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/4 K’s/HBP…

Tyler Lamarr 1 2/3’s Innings/4 Runs/1 Hit/3 BB’s/1 K…

Clay Edmundson 2 1/3’s Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/1 BB/0 K’s…

Paddy McGonigal 1 Inning/0 Runs/0 Hits/0 BB’s/2 K’s…

++++++++++Greensboro Green now on to the COLT World Series in Marion, Illinois next week….++++++++++

Green Team

Coaches:

Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley

CLICK HERE for your copy of this year’s complete Tournament Bracket, from Stoner-White Stadium…..