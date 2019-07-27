Jordan Spieth is Late Addition to Wyndham Championship Field; Nine in Field Within Wyndham Rewards Top Ten Striking Distance
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three-time Major winner and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.
Spieth Joins FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 14 Charles Howell III, FedExCup No. 29 Hideki Matsuyama, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Stewart Cink, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, Harold Varner III and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Corey Conners.
Spieth won the Masters tournament, the U.S. Open Championship and the FedExCup championship in 2015 followed by the Open Championship in 2017. The 11-time PGA TOUR winner is 69th in the FedExCup point standings and 37th in the Official World Golf Rankings. His best finishes this season are tied for third at the PGA Championship, tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and tied for eighth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
A native of Dallas, he will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance. When he last played here in 2013, he battled Patrick Reed in a two-hole playoff making a long par putt on the first playoff hole to force a second. After hitting his approach to 11 feet on the second playoff hole, Reed hit an incredible shot from the trees to the right of the 10th hole to seven feet below the hole and rolled in the tournament-winning putt relegating Spieth to a runner-up finish. He played in the Ryder Cup in 2014, ’16 and ’18 and the Presidents Cup in 2013, ’15 and ’17.
During his junior golf career, Spieth played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T in 2008 and ’09 finishing tied for sixth and fourth, respectively. He started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2014 as a platform to lend time, awareness and financial assistance to special-needs children, military families, junior golf and pediatric cancer.
The Wyndham Championship field includes eight of the top-30 and 17 of the top 50 in FedExCup points as well as four former FedExCup champions: Jordan Spieth (2015), Billy Horschel (2014), Brandt Snedeker (2012), Bill Haas (2011). Nine golfers in the current FedExCup projected standings, No. 8 Paul Casey, No. 12 Chez Reavie, No. 15 Charles Howell III, No. 21 Webb Simpson, No. 25 Sungjae Im, No. 26 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 27 Scott Piercy, No. 30 Lucas Glover and No. 31 Corey Conners, would move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with the 500 points earned for winning the Wyndham Championship.
“Having a three-time Major winner in Jordan Spieth in the Wyndham Championship field is a big deal,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We’re looking forward to having Jordan back at Sedgefield for the first time since he was in the playoff in 2013. He’s had a lot of success at Sedgefield, and I know our fans will be excited to see him play the Wyndham. In his two AJGA events, he finished fourth and sixth, and he finished second in his only PGA TOUR event here so Jordan definitely knows his way around Sedgefield. For me, this is a big one.
“Our field has a little bit of everything. We have nine guys who are in position to challenge for a spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, we have eight of the top 30 and 17 of the top 50 in FedExCup points, which is pretty strong for the first year of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. We have four FedExCup champions and four of the best young players in the world with Wolff, Morikawa, Redman and Hovland so it should be a really fun tournament.”
All golfers still have until 30 minutes after Friday play is complete at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., to join the field. The full field is below except for anyone who joins after Barracuda Championship play is complete today and the four Monday qualifiers:
Albertson, Anders
Frittelli, Dylan
Kizzire, Patton
Redman, Doc
Trainer, Martin
An, Byeong Hun
Garber, Joey
Knox, Russell
Reed, Patrick
Tway, Kevin
Ancer, Abraham
Garnett, Brice
Kodaira, Satoshi
Reeves, Seth
Uihlein, Peter
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Gay, Brian
Kokrak, Jason
Roach, Wes
Varner III, Harold
Armour, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Kraft, Kelly
Rodgers, Patrick
Wagner, Johnson
Baddeley, Aaron
Gómez, Fabián
Lahiri, Anirban
Rodríguez, José de Jesús
Walker, Jimmy
Bae, Sangmoon
Gooch, Talor
Laird, Martin
Ryder, Sam
Watney, Nick
Berger, Daniel
Grace, Branden
Landry, Andrew
Sabbatini, Rory
Weekley, Boo
Bjerregaard, Lucas
Gribble, Cody
Langley, Scott
Saunders, Sam
Werenski, Richy
Blaum, Ryan
Haas, Bill
Lebioda, Hank
Schenk, Adam
Wise, Aaron
Blixt, Jonas
Hadley, Chesson
Lee, Danny
Schnell, Brady
Wolff, Matthew
Brown, Scott
Hadwin, Adam
Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
Scott, Steve
Wright, Chase
Burgoon, Bronson
Harkins, Brandon
Lindheim, Nicholas
Silverman, Ben
Byrd, Jonathan
Harman, Brian
List, Luke
Simpson, Webb
Casey, Paul
Harrington, Padraig
Long, Adam
Sloan, Roger
Castro, Roberto
Henley, Russell
Luck, Curtis
Smith, Cameron
Cauley, Bud
Henry, J.J.
Mahan, Hunter
Snedeker, Brandt
Cejka, Alex
Herman, Jim
Malnati, Peter
Spaun, J.J.
Champ, Cameron
Hickok, Kramer
Matsuyama, Hideki
Spieth, Jordan
Chin, John
Hoffman, Charley
McCarthy, Denny
Stallings, Scott
Cink, Stewart
Hoge, Tom
Merritt, Troy
Stanley, Kyle
Clark, Wyndham
Horschel, Billy
Morikawa, Collin
Steele, Brendan
Claxton, Will
Hossler, Beau
Muñoz, Sebastián
Stefani, Shawn
Collins, Chad
Hovland, Viktor
Niemann, Joaquin
Straka, Sepp
Conners, Corey
Howell III, Charles
Noren, Alex
Streb, Robert
Cook, Austin
Hughes, Mackenzie
Ortiz, Carlos
Streelman, Kevin
Dahmen, Joel
Im, Sungjae
Pampling, Rod
Stroud, Chris
Davis, Cameron
Jaeger, Stephan
Perez, Pat
Stuard, Brian
Díaz, Roberto
Johnson, Zach
Piercy, Scott
Sucher, Zack
Donald, Luke
Jones, Kyle
Poston, J.T.
Svensson, Adam
Dufner, Jason
Jones, Matt
Potter, Jr., Ted
Taylor, Nick
Duncan, Tyler
Kaymer, Martin
Power, Seamus
Taylor, Vaughn
Els, Ernie
Kim, Michael
Prugh, Alex
Teater, Josh
English, Harris
Kim, Si Woo
Reavie, Chez
Thompson, Chris
Etulain, Julián
Kim, Whee
Thompson, Michael
About the Wyndham Championship:
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
About Wyndham Rewards:
Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 77 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
About Wyndham Destinations:
Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.
Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations
