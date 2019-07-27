Jordan Spieth is Late Addition to Wyndham Championship Field; Nine in Field Within Wyndham Rewards Top Ten Striking Distance

JORDAN SPIETH IS LATE ADDIITON TO WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD; NINE IN FIELD WITHIN WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10 STRIKING DISTANCE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three-time Major winner and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Spieth Joins FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 14 Charles Howell III, FedExCup No. 29 Hideki Matsuyama, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Stewart Cink, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, Harold Varner III and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Corey Conners.

Spieth won the Masters tournament, the U.S. Open Championship and the FedExCup championship in 2015 followed by the Open Championship in 2017. The 11-time PGA TOUR winner is 69th in the FedExCup point standings and 37th in the Official World Golf Rankings. His best finishes this season are tied for third at the PGA Championship, tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and tied for eighth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

A native of Dallas, he will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance. When he last played here in 2013, he battled Patrick Reed in a two-hole playoff making a long par putt on the first playoff hole to force a second. After hitting his approach to 11 feet on the second playoff hole, Reed hit an incredible shot from the trees to the right of the 10th hole to seven feet below the hole and rolled in the tournament-winning putt relegating Spieth to a runner-up finish. He played in the Ryder Cup in 2014, ’16 and ’18 and the Presidents Cup in 2013, ’15 and ’17.

During his junior golf career, Spieth played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T in 2008 and ’09 finishing tied for sixth and fourth, respectively. He started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2014 as a platform to lend time, awareness and financial assistance to special-needs children, military families, junior golf and pediatric cancer.

The Wyndham Championship field includes eight of the top-30 and 17 of the top 50 in FedExCup points as well as four former FedExCup champions: Jordan Spieth (2015), Billy Horschel (2014), Brandt Snedeker (2012), Bill Haas (2011). Nine golfers in the current FedExCup projected standings, No. 8 Paul Casey, No. 12 Chez Reavie, No. 15 Charles Howell III, No. 21 Webb Simpson, No. 25 Sungjae Im, No. 26 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 27 Scott Piercy, No. 30 Lucas Glover and No. 31 Corey Conners, would move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with the 500 points earned for winning the Wyndham Championship.

“Having a three-time Major winner in Jordan Spieth in the Wyndham Championship field is a big deal,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We’re looking forward to having Jordan back at Sedgefield for the first time since he was in the playoff in 2013. He’s had a lot of success at Sedgefield, and I know our fans will be excited to see him play the Wyndham. In his two AJGA events, he finished fourth and sixth, and he finished second in his only PGA TOUR event here so Jordan definitely knows his way around Sedgefield. For me, this is a big one.

“Our field has a little bit of everything. We have nine guys who are in position to challenge for a spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, we have eight of the top 30 and 17 of the top 50 in FedExCup points, which is pretty strong for the first year of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. We have four FedExCup champions and four of the best young players in the world with Wolff, Morikawa, Redman and Hovland so it should be a really fun tournament.”

All golfers still have until 30 minutes after Friday play is complete at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., to join the field. The full field is below except for anyone who joins after Barracuda Championship play is complete today and the four Monday qualifiers:

Albertson, Anders

Frittelli, Dylan

Kizzire, Patton

Redman, Doc

Trainer, Martin

An, Byeong Hun

Garber, Joey

Knox, Russell

Reed, Patrick

Tway, Kevin

Ancer, Abraham

Garnett, Brice

Kodaira, Satoshi

Reeves, Seth

Uihlein, Peter

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Gay, Brian

Kokrak, Jason

Roach, Wes

Varner III, Harold

Armour, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Kraft, Kelly

Rodgers, Patrick

Wagner, Johnson

Baddeley, Aaron

Gómez, Fabián

Lahiri, Anirban

Rodríguez, José de Jesús

Walker, Jimmy

Bae, Sangmoon

Gooch, Talor

Laird, Martin

Ryder, Sam

Watney, Nick

Berger, Daniel

Grace, Branden

Landry, Andrew

Sabbatini, Rory

Weekley, Boo

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Gribble, Cody

Langley, Scott

Saunders, Sam

Werenski, Richy

Blaum, Ryan

Haas, Bill

Lebioda, Hank

Schenk, Adam

Wise, Aaron

Blixt, Jonas

Hadley, Chesson

Lee, Danny

Schnell, Brady

Wolff, Matthew

Brown, Scott

Hadwin, Adam

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Scott, Steve

Wright, Chase

Burgoon, Bronson

Harkins, Brandon

Lindheim, Nicholas

Silverman, Ben

Byrd, Jonathan

Harman, Brian

List, Luke

Simpson, Webb

Casey, Paul

Harrington, Padraig

Long, Adam

Sloan, Roger

Castro, Roberto

Henley, Russell

Luck, Curtis

Smith, Cameron

Cauley, Bud

Henry, J.J.

Mahan, Hunter

Snedeker, Brandt

Cejka, Alex

Herman, Jim

Malnati, Peter

Spaun, J.J.

Champ, Cameron

Hickok, Kramer

Matsuyama, Hideki

Spieth, Jordan

Chin, John

Hoffman, Charley

McCarthy, Denny

Stallings, Scott

Cink, Stewart

Hoge, Tom

Merritt, Troy

Stanley, Kyle

Clark, Wyndham

Horschel, Billy

Morikawa, Collin

Steele, Brendan

Claxton, Will

Hossler, Beau

Muñoz, Sebastián

Stefani, Shawn

Collins, Chad

Hovland, Viktor

Niemann, Joaquin

Straka, Sepp

Conners, Corey

Howell III, Charles

Noren, Alex

Streb, Robert

Cook, Austin

Hughes, Mackenzie

Ortiz, Carlos

Streelman, Kevin

Dahmen, Joel

Im, Sungjae

Pampling, Rod

Stroud, Chris

Davis, Cameron

Jaeger, Stephan

Perez, Pat

Stuard, Brian

Díaz, Roberto

Johnson, Zach

Piercy, Scott

Sucher, Zack

Donald, Luke

Jones, Kyle

Poston, J.T.

Svensson, Adam

Dufner, Jason

Jones, Matt

Potter, Jr., Ted

Taylor, Nick

Duncan, Tyler

Kaymer, Martin

Power, Seamus

Taylor, Vaughn

Els, Ernie

Kim, Michael

Prugh, Alex

Teater, Josh

English, Harris

Kim, Si Woo

Reavie, Chez

Thompson, Chris

Etulain, Julián

Kim, Whee

Thompson, Michael

