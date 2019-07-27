NCCA East-West All-Star and Carolinas Classic Coaches Selected:Bill Chambers(Northern Guilford HS) and Doug Robertson(Thomasville/Eastern Guilford HS) among our coaches
Coaches for the 2020 NCCA East-West All-star games and the NC/SC Carolinas Classic Basketball game have been selected. The East-West games will be played next July in Greensboro, and the Carolinas Classic is tentatively scheduled to be played in Wilmington in March.
**********2020 All-Star Coaches**********
East-West Football:
East Football:
Head: Paul Cornwell– Ayden-Grifton HS
Asst: Russell Dove– S Columbus HS
Asst: Ryan Gieselman– Kinston HS
Asst: Jake Thomas– Cape Fear HS
Asst: Greg Williams– Richmond Co HS
Asst: Steven Wright– Cardinal Gibbons HS
West Football:
Head: Doug Robertson– Thomasville HS
Asst: Clint Bland– E Rutherford HS
Asst: Chuck Cannon– Wilkes Central HS
Asst: David Devine– Burns HS
Asst: Nick Eddins– Crest HS
Asst: Wayne Hicks– St. Stephens HS
East-West Soccer:
East Men:
Head: Tim Healy– Cardinal Gibbons HS
West Men:
Head: Charles J Niessner– Central Academy of Technology Arts
East Women:
Head: Isaac Rancour– Pine Forest HS
West Women:
Head: Shea Bridges– Hibriten HS
East-West Basketball:
East Men:
Head: Eric Davis– Laney HS
Asst: Bobby Williams– Riverside Martin HS
West Men:
Head: Sonny Schofield– Statesville HS
Asst: Bill Chambers– Northern Guilford HS
East Women:
Head: Don Mooring– S Lenoir HS
Asst: Andrew Gurley– Croatan HS
West Women:
Head: Brad Mangum– West Caldwell HS
Asst: Amy Sarratt– Southern Alamance HS
**********NC/SC Basketball:**********
Women:
Head: Barbara Nelson– Myers Park HS
Asst: Jamie Willoughby– Tarboro HS
Men:
Head: Brad LeVine– E Rutherford HS
Asst: Chris Cherry– South Central HS
