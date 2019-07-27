NCCA East-West All-Star and Carolinas Classic Coaches Selected:Bill Chambers(Northern Guilford HS) and Doug Robertson(Thomasville/Eastern Guilford HS) among our coaches

Coaches for the 2020 NCCA East-West All-star games and the NC/SC Carolinas Classic Basketball game have been selected. The East-West games will be played next July in Greensboro, and the Carolinas Classic is tentatively scheduled to be played in Wilmington in March.

**********2020 All-Star Coaches**********

East-West Football:

East Football:

Head: Paul Cornwell– Ayden-Grifton HS

Asst: Russell Dove– S Columbus HS

Asst: Ryan Gieselman– Kinston HS

Asst: Jake Thomas– Cape Fear HS

Asst: Greg Williams– Richmond Co HS

Asst: Steven Wright– Cardinal Gibbons HS

West Football:

Head: Doug Robertson– Thomasville HS

Asst: Clint Bland– E Rutherford HS

Asst: Chuck Cannon– Wilkes Central HS

Asst: David Devine– Burns HS

Asst: Nick Eddins– Crest HS

Asst: Wayne Hicks– St. Stephens HS

East-West Soccer:

East Men:

Head: Tim Healy– Cardinal Gibbons HS

West Men:

Head: Charles J Niessner– Central Academy of Technology Arts

East Women:

Head: Isaac Rancour– Pine Forest HS

West Women:

Head: Shea Bridges– Hibriten HS

East-West Basketball:

East Men:

Head: Eric Davis– Laney HS

Asst: Bobby Williams– Riverside Martin HS

West Men:

Head: Sonny Schofield– Statesville HS

Asst: Bill Chambers– Northern Guilford HS

East Women:

Head: Don Mooring– S Lenoir HS

Asst: Andrew Gurley– Croatan HS

West Women:

Head: Brad Mangum– West Caldwell HS

Asst: Amy Sarratt– Southern Alamance HS

**********NC/SC Basketball:**********

Women:

Head: Barbara Nelson– Myers Park HS

Asst: Jamie Willoughby– Tarboro HS

Men:

Head: Brad LeVine– E Rutherford HS

Asst: Chris Cherry– South Central HS