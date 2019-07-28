Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers win, with “Victory Help from Victor”/Rockers, Hi-Toms, Copperheads and Dash run out of cash, Royals get the ‘Royal Flush’, as they run past Rays and K’ville Bulldogs split with Twins

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Kannapolis Intimidators 2

WP:Cam Alldred(4-1)/LP:Lane Ramsey(3-6)/SV:Michael Lopresti(1)

Hoppers(63/41/19-16)…Intimidators(45-59/17-19)

Victor Ngoepe with Game-Winning Run and Jack Herman with Game-Winning RBI for the GSO Hoppers…Ji-Hwan Bae 2-4/Run…Fabricio Macias 1-4/RBI/SB

TOG-2:44/Attendance 7,216

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Sugar Land Skeeters 6, High Point Rockers 4

Rockers(48-39)/Skeeters(44-41)

TOG-2:56/Attendance 2,413 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 9, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 4

TOG-Not Available/Attendance 3,662 at Sims Legion Park, in Gastonia, N.C.

HiToms HR by Angel Zarate from Rockingham County High School and UNC…

from www.hitoms.com:

The HiToms got a multi-home run game from Ben Newbert (Bloomsburg) and seven solid innings from starter Luke Davis (Louisburg), but it wasn’t enough as HPT was outpaced late, losing 9-4 to the Gastonia Grizzlies on Saturday night at Sims Legion Park.

HPT got on the board first, riding the long ball to a 2-0 lead as solo homers from Angel Zarate (North Carolina) and Newbert put the HiToms in front as they took a 2-1 lead into the sixth. But Gastonia would strike back for three runs in the bottom half of the inning as they took a 4-2 lead.

Newbert stepped up again, driving in Kip Brandenburg (UNC Wilmington) on a two-run homer over the left-center field wall to tie the game at four. The Grizzlies would take the lead in the bottom of the inning, as an RBI single would give Gastonia the lead for good. They tacked on four more runs in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

HPT will have Sunday off before they return to Finch Field on Monday, as they host the Asheboro Copperheads at 7:05 p.m. Join the HiToms at Finch Field this week for the final three home games of the season on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, as they make their push for the Petitt Cup playoffs.

Forest City Owls 6, Asehboro Copperheads 5

Copperheads(8-9) in the Second Half…

Carolina League:

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(55-45)/Hillcats(48-54)

TOG-2:37/Attendance 1,895 at Calvin Falwell Field, in Lynchburg, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 3, Princeton Rays 1

Royals(20-18)/Rays(18-19)

TOG-2:24/Attendance 989 at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton, Virginia

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Kernersville Bulldogs 14, Fuquay-Varina Twins 0

Fuquay-Varina Twins 2, Kernersville Bulldogs 1

Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9)