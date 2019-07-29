Baseball Brackets for the 2019 COLT Baseball World Series at Marion, Illinois with Greensboro Green vs. Covina, California on Friday morning at 9am

CLICK HERE for the COLT World Series Brackets from Marion, Illinois…

**********Greensboro Green vs. Covina, California on Friday morning at 9am…..**********

Green Team

Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes

Nolan Lawrence	Northern 			
Ben Kaiser	Northern
Tyler Lamarr	Northern
Blake Freeman	Southern Alamance
Maddux Smith	Southern Alamance
Paddy McGonigal	Grimsley
Winn Scott	Ragsdale
Greyson Tudor	Rockingham County
Ryan Loseke	Grimsley
Jack Brown	Grimsley
Jaylon Brunson	Dudley
Evan Council	Northeast Guilford
Evan Morris	Western Alamance
Luke Jenkins	Grimsley
Clay Edmundson	Southern Guilford
Ryne Rodrigues	Northwest Guilford
Cooper White	Northeast Guilford 
Eli Willen	Grimsley

