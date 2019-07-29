Baseball Brackets for the 2019 COLT Baseball World Series at Marion, Illinois with Greensboro Green vs. Covina, California on Friday morning at 9am
CLICK HERE for the COLT World Series Brackets from Marion, Illinois…
**********Greensboro Green vs. Covina, California on Friday morning at 9am…..**********
Green Team
Coaches:
Brett Garrett, Pella Stokes
Nolan Lawrence Northern Ben Kaiser Northern Tyler Lamarr Northern Blake Freeman Southern Alamance Maddux Smith Southern Alamance Paddy McGonigal Grimsley Winn Scott Ragsdale Greyson Tudor Rockingham County Ryan Loseke Grimsley Jack Brown Grimsley Jaylon Brunson Dudley Evan Council Northeast Guilford Evan Morris Western Alamance Luke Jenkins Grimsley Clay Edmundson Southern Guilford Ryne Rodrigues Northwest Guilford Cooper White Northeast Guilford Eli Willen Grimsley
